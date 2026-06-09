Libra Software Group Announces Acquisition Of Expedient

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Libra Software Group (“Libra”), a portfolio within Vela Software International Inc. (“Vela”), has completed the acquisition of Expedient Software Pty Ltd. (“Expedient”)

Expedient ( href="" rel="external nofollow" co ) is based in Melbourne, Australia and is a leading provider of customs and forwarding software for the logistics market in Australia and New Zealand. With over 30 years of continuous innovation, Expedient was the first logistics software supplier in Australia to provide a cloud-based solution and currently offers several software products related to customs clearance and forwarding, including transport and container management, workflow, and track and trace functionality.

As a result of the acquisition, the Expedient business will operate as an independent business unit within Libra and will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support their software solutions in order to provide a competitive edge to its customers.

Andy Hodge, Chief Executive Officer of Libra, commented“The acquisition of Expedient expands Vela's presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region while enhancing our existing operations in the logistics services sector. Most importantly, it provides a permanent home for Expedient's customers and employees, creating opportunities for all.”

“Our acquisition by Libra is a strong endorsement of the Expedient team and of our commitment to innovation and service for over three decades,” said Scott Craven, General Manager of Expedient.“We're really looking forward to this next phase of Expedient's journey and the very positive impact that the Libra backing will have on our services and products.”

About Libra Software Group Libra is headquartered in Chicago, IL and is a division of Vela Software International, Inc. Libra's portfolio of software companies is focused within the transportation management, warehouse solutions, EDI, convenience distribution, and ERP solutions for manufacturers and distributors of“make to order” and“engineer to order” products.

About Vela Software International, Inc. Vela is a global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical industries. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”), Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries to better serve their customers. Vela helps companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Constellation Software Inc. Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from the company's web site at .