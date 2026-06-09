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Most Indianapolis Homeowners Requesting Gutter Cleaning Haven't Had One In Over A Year, Clean Pro Data Shows
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning today released findings from its January-May 2026 Indianapolis quote requests, revealing a striking pattern: most local homeowners put off gutter cleaning for a year or more, then scramble to book service the moment they decide to act.
The numbers tell the story. 55% of Indianapolis homeowners requesting quotes had gone more than a year since their last gutter cleaning. Once they reached out, 74% wanted the job done within two weeks.
That timing matters. The National Weather Service's Indianapolis office maintains a current heavy rain and flooding outlook for central Indiana, with rainfall forecasts and flood outlook products tracking runoff risk as the summer storm season develops.
"Homeowners aren't thinking about gutters until something forces the issue - a storm, an overflow, a stain down the siding," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "By the time they call us in Indianapolis, the clock is already ticking. That's why we see a year of waiting collapse into a two-week window almost overnight."
The takeaway for Indianapolis homeowners is straightforward: scheduling routine cleaning before the next heavy rain is easier than chasing an appointment after gutters start overflowing, staining exterior surfaces, and dumping water into the soil around the home.
The stakes are not trivial. FEMA says even one inch of water can cause about $25,000 in damage to a home. Clean Pro said that broader water-damage reality helps explain why many homeowners treat gutter overflow as a problem worth fixing quickly once it becomes visible.
Homeowners can review Indiana gutter maintenance information and Indianapolis service availability through the company's Indiana service directory.
About Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning
In business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, LLC operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.
For more information, visit or call (877) 736-0586.
The numbers tell the story. 55% of Indianapolis homeowners requesting quotes had gone more than a year since their last gutter cleaning. Once they reached out, 74% wanted the job done within two weeks.
That timing matters. The National Weather Service's Indianapolis office maintains a current heavy rain and flooding outlook for central Indiana, with rainfall forecasts and flood outlook products tracking runoff risk as the summer storm season develops.
"Homeowners aren't thinking about gutters until something forces the issue - a storm, an overflow, a stain down the siding," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "By the time they call us in Indianapolis, the clock is already ticking. That's why we see a year of waiting collapse into a two-week window almost overnight."
The takeaway for Indianapolis homeowners is straightforward: scheduling routine cleaning before the next heavy rain is easier than chasing an appointment after gutters start overflowing, staining exterior surfaces, and dumping water into the soil around the home.
The stakes are not trivial. FEMA says even one inch of water can cause about $25,000 in damage to a home. Clean Pro said that broader water-damage reality helps explain why many homeowners treat gutter overflow as a problem worth fixing quickly once it becomes visible.
Homeowners can review Indiana gutter maintenance information and Indianapolis service availability through the company's Indiana service directory.
About Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning
In business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, LLC operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.
For more information, visit or call (877) 736-0586.
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