Verisilicon Drives Commercial Adoption Of AV2 Across Next-Generation Video And Streaming Applications

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VeriSilicon (688521) today announced that its VC9800D Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP supports AV2 decoding, further expanding the company's advanced video codec portfolio for next-generation video and streaming applications. The VC9800D enables flexible deployment of next-generation video technologies across a broad range of intelligent consumer and multimedia devices. VeriSilicon has released VC9800D with AV2 to multiple global customers and is updating the IP based on the AV2 V1.0 specification.

AV2 is the next-generation video coding specification from the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia). Building on the foundation of AV1, AV2 is engineered to provide superior compression efficiency, enabling high-quality video delivery at significantly lower bitrates. It is optimized for the evolving demands of streaming, broadcasting, and real-time video conferencing.

VeriSilicon's VC9800D provides highly configurable video processing capabilities, supporting either standalone AV2 decoding or multi-format codec combinations for flexible system integration. In addition to AV2, the IP supports various advanced video formats, including AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VVC/H.266, AVS2, AVS3, VP9 and AV1, enabling broad compatibility across global multimedia ecosystems. The VC9800D supports single-core 8K@30fps and dual-core 8K@60fps processing performance, making it suitable for high-performance streaming, smart display and AI multimedia platforms.

“As demand for premium video experiences continues to grow across OTT, mobile, automotive, and intelligent multimedia applications, customers are seeking highly efficient video processing solutions that enable the rapid adoption of next-generation video standards,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon.“We have been working closely with leading global customers to accelerate the deployment of AV2 decoding solutions in their products. Leveraging our extensive video customer ecosystem and deep engagement with AOMedia, we are committed to driving broad industry adoption of the AV2 format and enabling the next generation of high-quality, bandwidth-efficient video experiences.”

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VeriSilicon is a leading public company that provides custom silicon solutions, leveraging its comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of semiconductor IPs. For more information, please visit:

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