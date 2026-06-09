DWTC Events Lift Dubai Economy To Record High Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai World Trade Centre generated a record AED25.03 billion in economic output in 2025, underscoring the growing weight of large-scale business events in Dubai's wider growth strategy and its push to deepen links with global trade, investment and innovation networks.

The 2025 performance, equal to about $6.82 billion, marked a 12 per cent year-on-year rise and was driven by 108 large-scale exhibitions, international association conventions and industry conferences. The events drew more than 2.18 million participants, including nearly 947,000 overseas attendees, confirming the venue's role as one of the region's most important platforms for business tourism and industry collaboration.

Gross Value Added to Dubai's economy reached AED14.66 billion, the highest annual impact recorded by DWTC. The outcome strengthens the link between the emirate's meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the city's economy by 2033 and position it among the world's leading urban centres for business, investment and talent.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the record performance reflected global confidence in Dubai's infrastructure, business environment and capacity to connect people, ideas and capital. He said Dubai's rise as a hub for international events had been shaped by the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

International visitors remained a key driver of the economic gains. Overseas attendees accounted for 44 per cent of total participation and spent an average of more than AED9,900 per event, almost seven times the level attributed to local attendees. Their contribution was supported by longer stays, air travel, hotel bookings, retail purchases, restaurants, transport and companion travel.

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Overseas visitors stayed an average of 5.6 days per event, with 22 companions for every 100 attendees. That pattern extended the benefits of DWTC's calendar beyond exhibition halls into hospitality, aviation, retail, food and beverage, entertainment and government services, reinforcing the cross-sector nature of business events in Dubai's economy.

Direct spending across sectors linked to DWTC events reached AED13.48 billion in 2025. Accommodation accounted for AED3.79 billion, followed by travel and transport at AED2.98 billion, retail trade at AED2.55 billion, restaurants and food and beverage at AED2.1 billion, business entertainment at AED1.81 billion, and government services at AED252 million.

Every AED1 spent at a DWTC event generated AED5.5 in total economic output across the city. The multiplier highlights the venue's role not only as a conference and exhibition centre, but as a catalyst for demand across supply chains, services, tourism and employment.

Economic activity from the 2025 events supported more than 94,000 jobs across the MICE industry and related sectors, up 10 per cent from 2024. These jobs generated more than AED4.7 billion in disposable household income, a 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DWTC Authority, said 2025 was a record year across multiple indicators, highlighting the scale and resilience of Dubai's business events ecosystem. He said DWTC's ability to convene global industries had strengthened Dubai's position as a centre for commerce, innovation and international cooperation.

Healthcare and medical events, food and beverage, and ICT, electronics and emerging technology were the strongest sectors by economic contribution. Together, they accounted for 55 per cent of total GVA, generating more than AED8.1 billion for Dubai's economy. These sectors also attracted 48 per cent of total attendees and 59 per cent of international participants.

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Healthcare and medical led the sector table with 20 events and more than 434,000 attendees, generating AED3.73 billion in GVA. Food and beverage followed with seven events and more than 280,000 participants, contributing AED2.38 billion. ICT, electronics and emerging technology hosted seven events, attracted more than 337,000 attendees and generated AED1.99 billion.