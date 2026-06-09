Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Injures 15, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov a series of explosions rocked the city as Russian attack drones struck multiple locations.

“Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. A series of explosions has been heard,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that impacts were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. Initial reports indicated one injured person, but the number of casualties steadily increased as emergency services assessed the damage.

According to Terekhov, 11 drone strikes on the city were confirmed, while two additional drones fell without detonating. One drone hit a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

“At this moment, we know of ten injured people,” the Mayor reported earlier during the attack.

Syniehubov later said that among the victims were two girls, aged 11 and 16, who suffered acute stress reactions.

Updated figures released later showed that 15 people were injured in total, including three children, among them a one-year-old boy.

Three women were hospitalized, regional authorities said.

The attack sparked fires in both the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. A building belonging to one of the city's municipal enterprises was damaged, and one of its employees was injured.

Terekhov noted that one of the drones struck a multi-story apartment building.“Only by a miracle were there no fatalities,” he said. Several vehicles parked near the building were destroyed by fire, dozens more were damaged, and windows were shattered in nearby buildings.

Russians strikeagain, injury toll rises to 24, with two killed

Another drone hit an apartment building between the eighth and ninth floors but failed to detonate. Residents were evacuated from the building.

In addition to residential properties, the attack damaged administrative and industrial facilities, a business center, a café, a church, and dozens of vehicles.

“Rescue workers, municipal services, medical personnel, law enforcement officers, and volunteers are working at all impact sites,” Terekhov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of June 8, a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv partially destroyed a hub operated by Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service.