Fifa World Cup: Can Morocco Inspire Another Arab Fairytale?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emotions will run high when the eight Arab teams - a record number for the region in Fifa World Cup history - begin their campaign in the 2026 edition of the global showpiece in North America.

At Qatar 2022, it was Morocco which captivated football fans with their giant-killing run, beating Belgium, Portugal and Spain to become the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

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The Moroccans' epic run galvanised the Arab region as fans from across the world started cheering for the African underdogs.

The North Africans will return to lead the Arab challenge in the US, Canada and Mexico as 16 cities across North America prepare to host the World Cup matches.

While Morocco earned plaudits and fans with their fearless football in Qatar, Saudi Arabia delivered the biggest shock when they upset Lionel Messi's Argentina in their opening group stage game.

Images of Salem Al-Dawsari's euphoric celebrations after he scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win against Argentina have remained etched in fans' memories.

But above all, it was the Moroccans whose impact was second only to Argentina's memorable triumph in Qatar.

Who can forget the precious moment when Achraf Hakimi was kissed by his mother, Saida Mou, after Morocco beat the star-studded Belgium team?

So can the Moroccan fairytale inspire the band of Arab teams to deliver their best football in the 2026 Fifa World Cup (June 11-July 19)?

Let's take a look at all eight Arab teams carrying the hopes of an entire region.

ALGERIA

Appearances: 5 (1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, 2026)

Best finish: Round of 16 (2014)

Overall record: W3 D3 L7

2026 group stage opponents: Argentina, Austria, Jordan

Having missed the previous two editions of the World Cup, Algeria will hope to produce their best form on the big stage. Head coach Vladimir Petkovic has a talented squad featuring the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Houssem Aouar and Mohamed Amoura. Can they emulate the 2014 World Cup team which reached the round of 16? It's not going to be easy in a group that has defending champions Argentina, Australia and Jordan, the debutants.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada)

Defenders: Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)

Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente)

Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (VfL Wolfsburg), Nadir Benbouali (Győri ETO), Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Olympique de Marseille), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord Rotterdam).

EGYPT

Appearances: 4 (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall record: W0 D2 L5

2026 group stage opponents: Belgium, Iran, New Zealand

In what is likely to be the legendary Mo Salah's last World Cup appearance, Egypt's first ambition will be to end their years of heartbreak and win their first match in a World Cup. Having delivered an underwhelming performance in 2018, Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Now back after an eight-year absence, Egypt will hope their deadly strikers, Salah and Omar Marmoush, will not just produce a win, but also help them earn a place in the knockout rounds.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El-Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna).

Defenders: Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek), Tarek Alaa (ZED), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Hamdi Fathi (Al Wakrah), Karim Hafez (Pyramids).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Attia, Ahmed Mostafa“Zizo”, Mahmoud Hassan“Trezeguet”, Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Abdel Raouf, Mohannad Lasheen (Pyramids), Haitham Hassan (Real Oviedo), Mahmoud Saber (ZED), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjælland), Nabil Emad (Al-Najma).

Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Hamza Abdel Karim (Barcelona Atletic).

IRAQ

Appearances: 2 (1986, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage (1986)

Overall record: W0 D0 L3

2026 group stage opponents: France, Senegal, Norway

The Lions of Mesopotamia's only World Cup appearance came in Mexico 1986. That World Cup is not remembered for their losses in all three of their group stage matches, but for Diego Maradona's superman-like heroics that earned Argentina their second World Cup triumph. Now 40 years on, as Argentina aim to become the first team since Brazil to defend the World Cup title, Iraq's ambition will be to win their first match. Australian coach Graham Arnold has built a good team around Aymen Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi and Amir Al Ammari. Their best chances of victory could be against Senegal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan, Ahmed Basil

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Manaf Younis, Zaid Tahseen, Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ahmed Yahya, Zaid Ismail, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon

Midfielders: Amir Al Ammari, Kevin Yakob, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ahmed Qasim, Youssef Amyn, Marko Farji

Forwards: Ali Jassim, Ali Al Hamadi, Ali Yousef, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali.

JORDAN

Appearances: 1 (2026)

2026 group stage opponents: Argentina, Algeria, Austria

Last June, Jordan's first World Cup qualification sparked massive celebrations across the country. Inspired by their memorable run to the Asian Cup final, Jordan came up with a solid display in the AFC Asian qualifiers to become the first Arab team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami turned Jordan's fortunes around after their experiment with English coaches failed to produce results. Sellami has a settled squad which is capable of giving the likes of Algeria and Austria a run for their money.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Noor Bani Attieh.

Defenders: Abdullah Nasib, Saad Al-Rosan, Yazan Al-Arab, Saleem Obeid, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Hossam Abu Al-Dahab, Ehsan Haddad, Anas Bani, Muhannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh.

Midfielders: Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Saadeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Mohammad Al-Daoud, Mahmoud Al-Mardi.

Forwards: Mousa Al-Tamari, Ouda Al-Fakhouri, Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Ali Azaizeh, Ibrahim Sabra, Ali Olwan.

MOROCCO

Appearances: 7 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Fourth place (2022)

Overall record: W5 D7 L11

2026 group stage opponents: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Strong favourites to reach the knockout rounds alongside five-time world champions Brazil, Morocco have a team full of Europe-based talents. New coach Mohamed Ouahbi has continued the momentum built by the 2022 World Cup boss Walid Regragui. Led by Achraf Hakimi, Morocco will hope to deliver another memorable show at the World Cup in North America, where they are expected to be backed by thousands of travelling fans.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces)

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

QATAR

Appearances: 2 (2022, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage (2022)

Overall record: W0 D0 L3

2026 group stage opponents: Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland

Having played their first World Cup on home soil, Qatar made history by qualifying for the big event for the first time. The two-time Asian champions overcame a sluggish start in the qualifiers to earn a direct berth at the 2026 event. Head coach Julen Lopetegui has a good blend of youth and experience in his team. The Qataris will fancy their chances against Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina in their group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria, Mahmoud Abunada, Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Hashmi Hussein, Ayoub Alawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laaye, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Homam Al-Amin

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai, Jassem Jaber, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo

Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Ahmed Alaa, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Al-Janahi.

SAUDI ARABIA

Appearances: 7 (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Round of 16 (1994)

Overall record: W4 D2 L13

2026 group stage opponents: Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay

Saudi Arabia will be desperate for a place in the knockout rounds. Four years ago, they provided the World Cup with one of the most iconic moments when they stunned eventual winners Argentina. They failed to capitalise on the dream start in 2022. Can they make it to the next round in North America? They will hope to take inspiration from their 1994 team, which reached the second round in the US.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Mohamed Al Owais, Ahmed Alkassar

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Jehad Thakri, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Moteb Al Harbi, Nawaf Boushal, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Abu Alshamat

Midfielders: Ziyad Al Johani, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Alaa Al Hejji, Musab Al Juwayr, Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya, Khalid Al Ghannam

Forwards: Salem Al Dawsari, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Feras Al Brikan, Saleh Al Shehri.

TUNISIA

Appearances: 7 (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall record: W3 D5 L10

2026 group stage opponents: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

One of the strongest teams in Africa, Tunisia have failed to get past the group stages in their seven World Cup appearances. That remains their main goal as they head to North America for the World Cup. They proved their calibre with a 1-0 win over France in Qatar. Now under head coach Sabri Lamouchi, the Tunisian team have some excellent Europe-based players. But they will face a tough challenge against the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden in the group stage.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hessen (Etoile Sahel), Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Club Africain), Aymen Dahman (CS Sfaxien)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Nice), Adem Arous (Kasimpasa), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneva), Raed Chikhaoui (US Monastir), Moutaz Neffati (Norrkoping), Omar Rekik (NK Maribor), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Young Boys Berne)

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Ismael Gharbi (FC Augsburg), Rani Khedira (Union Berlin), Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Khalil Ayari (Paris St Germain), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Rayan Elloumi (Vancouver Whitecaps), Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), Elias Saad (Hannover 96), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic).

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