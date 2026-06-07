'So Many Of Us!' Mexicans Attempt World's Biggest Human Wave

MENAFN - Jordan Times) MEXICO CITY - Just days before Mexico hosts the World Cup's opening match, thousands of people packed the capital's main thoroughfare Saturday in a bid to set a new record for the largest-ever human wave.

The tradition of the wave was popularized in Mexico's soccer stadiums during the 1986 World Cup to cheer on the home squad, and it has grown into a global phenomenon.

Locals rallied to the cause early Saturday, donning national football jerseys and waving flags as they danced to loud music and stretched their arms and legs.

Standing in the front row of a crowd stretching two kilometers (1.2 miles) down the iconic Paseo de la Reforma, a wide avenue that runs through the heart of Mexico City, Sally Aviles expressed confidence in a new record.

"I say we're going to break it. There are already so many of us, and we can do it!" said the 31-year-old content creator.

"We'll make it happen because we've always done it -- at every game, in every stadium."

Joining the crowd were women dressed in lavish gowns and wearing skeleton masks in the style of "catrinas," iconic figures tied to the country's Day of the Dead holiday.

Members of the La Sonora Santanera orchestra pumped out tropical rhythms while a master of ceremonies guided the mass movement.

"Attention! We drop to our knees, bend and spring up as fast as we can. Hands way up!" she shouted.

On cue, the front row stood with arms raised and then knelt, while those behind repeated the motion in succession until the entire crowd swayed like swells on an ocean.

"I couldn't miss out on being part of this wonderful event, on showing the world what Mexico is really like -- the atmosphere, the love, the unity, the peace," said Gloria Fragoso, 55, wearing a traditional headdress.

Fragoso said Mexico is "more than ready" to welcome fans arriving for the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Canada and the United States.

Gang violence has scarred Mexico for years, and authorities have vowed to boost security as the country hosts tournament matches in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Cultural authorities reported on social media later Saturday that the record for the largest human wave had been broken, without providing details.

The Guinness World Records is to assess whether or not the record has been broken.