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Hegseth Links Migration to Security Challenges in Europe
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday warned that Europe is confronting what he described as an influx of harmful ideologies entering through migration routes, repeating concerns frequently voiced by the Trump administration regarding immigration policies across the continent.
Speaking at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, during ceremonies marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Hegseth drew a comparison between historical military threats and present-day migration flows.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
He added: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth also reflected on broader international security concerns, saying that today’s increasingly challenging geopolitical environment underscores the importance of strong alliances and shared responsibilities among partner nations.
According to information released by the Defense Ministry, he emphasized that Western countries should avoid complacency and remain aware that maintaining freedom and security requires continued commitment and sacrifice.
"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" said Hegseth.
His remarks were delivered as part of commemorations honoring the Allied forces who took part in the Normandy landings during World War II, an operation widely regarded as a turning point in the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation.
Speaking at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, during ceremonies marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Hegseth drew a comparison between historical military threats and present-day migration flows.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
He added: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth also reflected on broader international security concerns, saying that today’s increasingly challenging geopolitical environment underscores the importance of strong alliances and shared responsibilities among partner nations.
According to information released by the Defense Ministry, he emphasized that Western countries should avoid complacency and remain aware that maintaining freedom and security requires continued commitment and sacrifice.
"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" said Hegseth.
His remarks were delivered as part of commemorations honoring the Allied forces who took part in the Normandy landings during World War II, an operation widely regarded as a turning point in the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation.
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