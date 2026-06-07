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Lebanese Leaders Denounce Deadly Strike on Army Patrol
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly criticized an Israeli strike that killed three members of the Lebanese armed forces in southern Lebanon, describing the incident as a serious breach of Lebanese sovereignty and a violation of international law.
The Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted a Lebanese army vehicle and stated that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
In an official statement, Aoun said the strike hit a Lebanese military patrol traveling on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, resulting in the deaths of two officers and one soldier.
According to the president, the attack forms part of a continuing Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon that threatens regional stability and security despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives and discussions taking place in Washington aimed at halting hostilities.
Aoun called on the international community to take action, urging global actors to help stop repeated attacks on Lebanese territory and ensure compliance with international resolutions related to the conflict.
Earlier in the day, the Lebanese army announced that one of its military vehicles had been struck on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in the Nabatieh region. The attack killed a brigadier general, a captain, and a soldier.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the incident, describing it as “a crime” and characterizing it as an attack not only on the military but on Lebanon as a whole.
In a separate reaction, Hezbollah denounced the strike as a deliberate act and accused Lebanese officials of making concessions that, in its view, encouraged further Israeli military actions.
Following the attack, the Israeli military stated that it had observed a vehicle behaving suspiciously while approaching Israeli positions near Kfartebnit, an area it described as an active combat zone.
According to the Israeli account, troops had received reports of gunfire in the area, and intelligence assessments indicated significant Hezbollah activity nearby. The military said the vehicle was targeted because it was believed to pose a threat to Israeli forces.
The incident has added to tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, where security concerns and military confrontations have continued despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities.
The Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted a Lebanese army vehicle and stated that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
In an official statement, Aoun said the strike hit a Lebanese military patrol traveling on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, resulting in the deaths of two officers and one soldier.
According to the president, the attack forms part of a continuing Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon that threatens regional stability and security despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives and discussions taking place in Washington aimed at halting hostilities.
Aoun called on the international community to take action, urging global actors to help stop repeated attacks on Lebanese territory and ensure compliance with international resolutions related to the conflict.
Earlier in the day, the Lebanese army announced that one of its military vehicles had been struck on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in the Nabatieh region. The attack killed a brigadier general, a captain, and a soldier.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the incident, describing it as “a crime” and characterizing it as an attack not only on the military but on Lebanon as a whole.
In a separate reaction, Hezbollah denounced the strike as a deliberate act and accused Lebanese officials of making concessions that, in its view, encouraged further Israeli military actions.
Following the attack, the Israeli military stated that it had observed a vehicle behaving suspiciously while approaching Israeli positions near Kfartebnit, an area it described as an active combat zone.
According to the Israeli account, troops had received reports of gunfire in the area, and intelligence assessments indicated significant Hezbollah activity nearby. The military said the vehicle was targeted because it was believed to pose a threat to Israeli forces.
The incident has added to tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, where security concerns and military confrontations have continued despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities.
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