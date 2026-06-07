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Four Detained Following Protests Outside New Jersey Immigration Facility
(MENAFN) Four individuals were arrested overnight after confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement officers outside an immigration detention center in New Jersey, according to US authorities on Saturday.
The arrests took place near the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark following unrest that broke out during protests in the area.
According to officials, the four individuals were taken into custody on allegations that included assaulting law enforcement personnel, obstructing officers, and making threats.
“On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats,” Mullin said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Authorities also reported that a separate individual was arrested by New Jersey officials in connection with damage to a vehicle windshield during the disturbances.
“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred,” Mullin said.
The latest arrests follow earlier demonstrations outside the Delaney Hall facility, where several people were detained last week after state police imposed an emergency curfew amid clashes between protesters and security personnel.
The privately operated detention center has become a focal point for protests and criticism. Some detainees have reportedly launched a hunger strike, alleging inadequate medical services and poor food conditions.
The administration of President Donald Trump has rejected those claims and has instead accused some protesters of disorderly behavior and attacks on law enforcement officers.
The incident highlights continuing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement policies and conditions at detention facilities in the United States.
The arrests took place near the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark following unrest that broke out during protests in the area.
According to officials, the four individuals were taken into custody on allegations that included assaulting law enforcement personnel, obstructing officers, and making threats.
“On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats,” Mullin said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Authorities also reported that a separate individual was arrested by New Jersey officials in connection with damage to a vehicle windshield during the disturbances.
“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred,” Mullin said.
The latest arrests follow earlier demonstrations outside the Delaney Hall facility, where several people were detained last week after state police imposed an emergency curfew amid clashes between protesters and security personnel.
The privately operated detention center has become a focal point for protests and criticism. Some detainees have reportedly launched a hunger strike, alleging inadequate medical services and poor food conditions.
The administration of President Donald Trump has rejected those claims and has instead accused some protesters of disorderly behavior and attacks on law enforcement officers.
The incident highlights continuing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement policies and conditions at detention facilities in the United States.
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