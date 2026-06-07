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Israeli Forces Conduct Fresh Incursions Into Southern Syrian Villages
(MENAFN) Israeli military units entered two villages in Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Saturday, marking what Syrian state media described as the second such incursion in under 24 hours.
Earlier in the day, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli force made up of four military vehicles crossed into the Abu Madhra farm area west of Sayda al-Golan shortly after midnight.
According to the report, the troops searched a residential building, detained a civilian, and transported him into territory under Israeli control. No official explanation for the detention was immediately provided.
Later the same morning, another Israeli unit consisting of four vehicles reportedly entered the village of Al-Asha in the same province.
The agency stated that the forces carried out searches of multiple homes before withdrawing from the area.
Syrian media has repeatedly reported frequent Israeli military incursions into southern Syria, including checkpoints, raids, searches, and detentions.
Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the buffer zone between the two countries. The current Syrian administration has maintained that it remains committed to the agreement.
Despite the absence of declared hostilities from Syria’s new leadership, Israeli operations—including airstrikes and ground incursions—have continued, with reports of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure and military installations.
Earlier in the day, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli force made up of four military vehicles crossed into the Abu Madhra farm area west of Sayda al-Golan shortly after midnight.
According to the report, the troops searched a residential building, detained a civilian, and transported him into territory under Israeli control. No official explanation for the detention was immediately provided.
Later the same morning, another Israeli unit consisting of four vehicles reportedly entered the village of Al-Asha in the same province.
The agency stated that the forces carried out searches of multiple homes before withdrawing from the area.
Syrian media has repeatedly reported frequent Israeli military incursions into southern Syria, including checkpoints, raids, searches, and detentions.
Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the buffer zone between the two countries. The current Syrian administration has maintained that it remains committed to the agreement.
Despite the absence of declared hostilities from Syria’s new leadership, Israeli operations—including airstrikes and ground incursions—have continued, with reports of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure and military installations.
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