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German MPs Demand Parliamentary Hearing on Baerbock Over UN Setback
(MENAFN) German lawmakers are reportedly calling for former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to answer questions regarding Germany’s unsuccessful attempt to secure a seat on the UN Security Council. According to reports, members of the ruling CDU/CSU alliance believe the diplomatic setback warrants a review and want Baerbock to appear before the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
Germany was unable to obtain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council during voting held on Wednesday, losing to Portugal and Austria. The outcome marked the first time in modern history that Germany failed to win a place after entering the race. Reports indicate that the country received 104 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority required for election.
The UN Security Council is considered the organization’s most influential body, with the authority to adopt binding resolutions and impose sanctions on the international stage.
Current Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the result as a “bitter defeat,” but argued that he should not be held personally responsible, saying Germany joined the contest too late.
According to reports, attention has instead shifted toward Baerbock, who led Germany’s foreign ministry between 2021 and 2025. Members of the governing coalition are reportedly seeking clarification on the diplomatic strategy pursued during that period and the factors that may have contributed to the unsuccessful campaign.
The outcome has sparked debate within German political circles, with lawmakers examining how a country that had previously won all six of its UN Security Council election campaigns since 1977 failed to secure enough support in this latest vote.
Germany was unable to obtain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council during voting held on Wednesday, losing to Portugal and Austria. The outcome marked the first time in modern history that Germany failed to win a place after entering the race. Reports indicate that the country received 104 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority required for election.
The UN Security Council is considered the organization’s most influential body, with the authority to adopt binding resolutions and impose sanctions on the international stage.
Current Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the result as a “bitter defeat,” but argued that he should not be held personally responsible, saying Germany joined the contest too late.
According to reports, attention has instead shifted toward Baerbock, who led Germany’s foreign ministry between 2021 and 2025. Members of the governing coalition are reportedly seeking clarification on the diplomatic strategy pursued during that period and the factors that may have contributed to the unsuccessful campaign.
The outcome has sparked debate within German political circles, with lawmakers examining how a country that had previously won all six of its UN Security Council election campaigns since 1977 failed to secure enough support in this latest vote.
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