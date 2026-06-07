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7th UNIFIL Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon, EU Demands Accountability
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday issued a forceful condemnation of the latest killing of a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeper, renewing the bloc's demands for accountability as violations of international law mount in southern Lebanon.
In a formal statement, Kallas urged all parties to honor the terms of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, calling on the bloc to reject "any additional conditions from Hezbollah."
The statement painted a grim picture of conditions on the ground, warning that Lebanon's civilian population is bearing a "heavy and unacceptable" humanitarian and socio-economic toll from sustained escalation and continued airstrikes.
The EU paired its condemnation with a firm legal demand, stating: "The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701 calling for the respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah."
Kallas also reaffirmed the EU's unconditional backing for UNIFIL and its mandate, declaring that the bloc "strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family."
The statement closed with an unambiguous warning to all actors involved: "The killing of peacekeepers is a violation of international law and must be met with full accountability."
In a formal statement, Kallas urged all parties to honor the terms of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, calling on the bloc to reject "any additional conditions from Hezbollah."
The statement painted a grim picture of conditions on the ground, warning that Lebanon's civilian population is bearing a "heavy and unacceptable" humanitarian and socio-economic toll from sustained escalation and continued airstrikes.
The EU paired its condemnation with a firm legal demand, stating: "The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701 calling for the respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah."
Kallas also reaffirmed the EU's unconditional backing for UNIFIL and its mandate, declaring that the bloc "strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family."
The statement closed with an unambiguous warning to all actors involved: "The killing of peacekeepers is a violation of international law and must be met with full accountability."
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