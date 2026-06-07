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Armenian PM Voices Optimism Over Turkey Relations
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed optimism on Sunday about improving relations with Türkiye and establishing formal diplomatic ties, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the country's parliamentary elections, Pashinyan said he believes progress could soon be made on reopening the border with Türkiye and restoring railway and road connections between the neighboring countries.
“We currently, fortunately, have peace with Azerbaijan. You know that we have very deep and fraternal relations with Georgia. And, of course, I expect the normalization of relations with Türkiye and the establishment of diplomatic relations,” he said.
The Armenian leader also pointed to the country's "Crossroads of Peace" initiative, describing it as a project with the potential to reshape regional connectivity. He said the plan could strengthen both east-west and north-south transportation corridors, creating economic and logistical benefits for Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran.
Meanwhile, voters across Armenia began casting ballots in parliamentary elections after polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time. According to reports, 16 political parties and two political alliances are participating in the vote, including the ruling Civil Contract party headed by Pashinyan.
The election comes amid ongoing efforts by Armenia to deepen regional cooperation and improve relations with neighboring countries, with particular attention focused on potential diplomatic progress with Türkiye and expanded transportation links across the South Caucasus.
Speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the country's parliamentary elections, Pashinyan said he believes progress could soon be made on reopening the border with Türkiye and restoring railway and road connections between the neighboring countries.
“We currently, fortunately, have peace with Azerbaijan. You know that we have very deep and fraternal relations with Georgia. And, of course, I expect the normalization of relations with Türkiye and the establishment of diplomatic relations,” he said.
The Armenian leader also pointed to the country's "Crossroads of Peace" initiative, describing it as a project with the potential to reshape regional connectivity. He said the plan could strengthen both east-west and north-south transportation corridors, creating economic and logistical benefits for Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran.
Meanwhile, voters across Armenia began casting ballots in parliamentary elections after polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time. According to reports, 16 political parties and two political alliances are participating in the vote, including the ruling Civil Contract party headed by Pashinyan.
The election comes amid ongoing efforts by Armenia to deepen regional cooperation and improve relations with neighboring countries, with particular attention focused on potential diplomatic progress with Türkiye and expanded transportation links across the South Caucasus.
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