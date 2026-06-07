403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Pushes to Revive Iran-US Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Sunday, as Islamabad intensifies its diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the conflict between Iran and the United States.
The two officials reviewed the latest developments in Iran-U.S. negotiations and assessed the broader regional situation during the meeting, Iran's state-run news agency reported.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials as part of Pakistan's sustained mediation campaign between Tehran and Washington. He is expected to table concrete proposals aimed at breaking the current negotiating deadlock and facilitating a temporary understanding between the two parties, Pakistani sources told media earlier.
Pakistan has served as a key intermediary between the two sides since hostilities broke out on February 28, leveraging its relationships with both capitals to keep diplomatic channels open. A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but the agreement subsequently unraveled as disputes over implementation terms and shifting regional dynamics stalled further progress.
Naqvi's visit signals Islamabad's renewed push to restore momentum to a peace process that has remained in limbo since the ceasefire's collapse, with Pakistani officials working to bridge the gulf between Tehran's demands — centered on the release of frozen assets — and Washington's stated positions.
The two officials reviewed the latest developments in Iran-U.S. negotiations and assessed the broader regional situation during the meeting, Iran's state-run news agency reported.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials as part of Pakistan's sustained mediation campaign between Tehran and Washington. He is expected to table concrete proposals aimed at breaking the current negotiating deadlock and facilitating a temporary understanding between the two parties, Pakistani sources told media earlier.
Pakistan has served as a key intermediary between the two sides since hostilities broke out on February 28, leveraging its relationships with both capitals to keep diplomatic channels open. A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but the agreement subsequently unraveled as disputes over implementation terms and shifting regional dynamics stalled further progress.
Naqvi's visit signals Islamabad's renewed push to restore momentum to a peace process that has remained in limbo since the ceasefire's collapse, with Pakistani officials working to bridge the gulf between Tehran's demands — centered on the release of frozen assets — and Washington's stated positions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment