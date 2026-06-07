403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Shooting Spree Kills One, Injures Five in Central Israel
(MENAFN) One person was killed and five others wounded — two of them critically — in a series of shooting incidents across the Kochav Ya'ir area of central Israel on Sunday, the MDA ambulance service confirmed.
Israeli media reported that the attacks struck multiple locations in quick succession, including a gas station near Kokhav Ya'ir, a separate site in Tzur Yitzhak, and a stretch of Highway 5533. The paper identified the fatality as an Arab Israeli man, while security forces launched an active manhunt for a suspect still at large.
The Israeli army confirmed it had received reports of multiple shooting incidents across the Sal'it and Tzur Yitzhak areas and said it had deployed forces to the scene.
Israeli media reported that the attacks struck multiple locations in quick succession, including a gas station near Kokhav Ya'ir, a separate site in Tzur Yitzhak, and a stretch of Highway 5533. The paper identified the fatality as an Arab Israeli man, while security forces launched an active manhunt for a suspect still at large.
The Israeli army confirmed it had received reports of multiple shooting incidents across the Sal'it and Tzur Yitzhak areas and said it had deployed forces to the scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment