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Israel Shooting Spree Kills One, Injures Five in Central Israel

Israel Shooting Spree Kills One, Injures Five in Central Israel


2026-06-07 08:06:16
(MENAFN) One person was killed and five others wounded — two of them critically — in a series of shooting incidents across the Kochav Ya'ir area of central Israel on Sunday, the MDA ambulance service confirmed.

Israeli media reported that the attacks struck multiple locations in quick succession, including a gas station near Kokhav Ya'ir, a separate site in Tzur Yitzhak, and a stretch of Highway 5533. The paper identified the fatality as an Arab Israeli man, while security forces launched an active manhunt for a suspect still at large.

The Israeli army confirmed it had received reports of multiple shooting incidents across the Sal'it and Tzur Yitzhak areas and said it had deployed forces to the scene.

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