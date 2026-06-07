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Lebanese Military Chief Travels to Pakistan Amid Regional Diplomatic Activity
(MENAFN) The commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces has embarked on an official visit to Pakistan at a time of continued Israeli military activity in Lebanon and ongoing diplomatic engagement involving regional powers.
According to a statement from the Lebanese army, Gen. Rodolphe Haykal departed for Pakistan on Saturday following an invitation from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. No further details were provided regarding the length of the visit or its official agenda.
The trip comes against the backdrop of continued Israeli operations in southern Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire agreement that entered into force in mid-April. Lebanese authorities report thousands of casualties since early March as a result of ongoing strikes.
The visit also coincides with Pakistan’s broader diplomatic engagement in regional tensions, including mediation efforts involving Iran and the United States, which have intersected with discussions on stability in Lebanon.
Regional diplomatic developments have also included statements from Iranian officials emphasizing that the situation in Lebanon forms part of wider negotiation frameworks involving Tehran and Washington.
At the same time, Lebanese officials have expressed concern about external influence over developments in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam recently urged against what he described as attempts to treat the area and its population as leverage in broader geopolitical negotiations.
The wider regional context remains highly volatile, with multiple interconnected conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and US interests, alongside intermittent ceasefire efforts and stalled diplomatic talks, according to reports.
According to a statement from the Lebanese army, Gen. Rodolphe Haykal departed for Pakistan on Saturday following an invitation from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. No further details were provided regarding the length of the visit or its official agenda.
The trip comes against the backdrop of continued Israeli operations in southern Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire agreement that entered into force in mid-April. Lebanese authorities report thousands of casualties since early March as a result of ongoing strikes.
The visit also coincides with Pakistan’s broader diplomatic engagement in regional tensions, including mediation efforts involving Iran and the United States, which have intersected with discussions on stability in Lebanon.
Regional diplomatic developments have also included statements from Iranian officials emphasizing that the situation in Lebanon forms part of wider negotiation frameworks involving Tehran and Washington.
At the same time, Lebanese officials have expressed concern about external influence over developments in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam recently urged against what he described as attempts to treat the area and its population as leverage in broader geopolitical negotiations.
The wider regional context remains highly volatile, with multiple interconnected conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and US interests, alongside intermittent ceasefire efforts and stalled diplomatic talks, according to reports.
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