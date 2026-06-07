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Shooting Erupts Near U.S. Toledo Festival, Dozen Reported Injured
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were wounded Saturday evening when gunfire erupted near a popular outdoor festival in Toledo, Ohio, triggering a sweeping law enforcement response and a manhunt for multiple suspects still on the loose, authorities confirmed.
Shots rang out shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the Old West End Festival, with Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan telling media that at least two shooters were "probably shooting at each other" in what appears to have been a targeted exchange of gunfire.
Among those struck, 10 victims ranged in age from just 14 to 61 years old, with two sustaining critical injuries. As of late Saturday, both shooters remained unapprehended, police said.
Investigators have also identified and are actively processing a second crime scene connected to the incident. Authorities issued urgent warnings for residents and visitors to steer clear of the area, citing a heavy and ongoing police presence as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was "deeply concerned" about the shooting, taking to social media platform X to condemn the violence.
"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," he wrote.
Officials pledged to release additional details as the investigation progresses.
Shots rang out shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the Old West End Festival, with Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan telling media that at least two shooters were "probably shooting at each other" in what appears to have been a targeted exchange of gunfire.
Among those struck, 10 victims ranged in age from just 14 to 61 years old, with two sustaining critical injuries. As of late Saturday, both shooters remained unapprehended, police said.
Investigators have also identified and are actively processing a second crime scene connected to the incident. Authorities issued urgent warnings for residents and visitors to steer clear of the area, citing a heavy and ongoing police presence as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was "deeply concerned" about the shooting, taking to social media platform X to condemn the violence.
"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," he wrote.
Officials pledged to release additional details as the investigation progresses.
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