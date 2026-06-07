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MPs Warn Defence Plan Delays Are Undermining UK Credibility
(MENAFN) Delays in publishing the UK government’s defence spending roadmap have raised concerns among lawmakers, with MPs warning that the hold-up is damaging Britain’s credibility with its allies, according to reports.
The plan, known as the Defence Investment Plan (DIP), was originally expected to be released in the autumn but is now scheduled for publication ahead of an upcoming NATO summit next month.
A parliamentary watchdog, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said the delay could increase the cost of procuring modern military equipment and slow efforts to upgrade the armed forces.
The committee argued that the lack of a clear, timely strategy is already having an impact on defence planning and procurement efficiency, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the plan is intended to address what they described as an “outdated, overcommitted and underfunded programme,” adding that officials are working to finalise it ahead of publication.
The Defence Investment Plan will set out how new military equipment and infrastructure projects will be financed over the next decade, following the broader Strategic Defence Review released in June 2025.
Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is determined to ensure the plan is published soon.
However, PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP criticised the delays, arguing that the UK has effectively gone years without a credible long-term military capability plan. He added that explanations about needing more time to refine details were not sufficient justification for the continued delay, according to reports.
The plan, known as the Defence Investment Plan (DIP), was originally expected to be released in the autumn but is now scheduled for publication ahead of an upcoming NATO summit next month.
A parliamentary watchdog, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said the delay could increase the cost of procuring modern military equipment and slow efforts to upgrade the armed forces.
The committee argued that the lack of a clear, timely strategy is already having an impact on defence planning and procurement efficiency, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the plan is intended to address what they described as an “outdated, overcommitted and underfunded programme,” adding that officials are working to finalise it ahead of publication.
The Defence Investment Plan will set out how new military equipment and infrastructure projects will be financed over the next decade, following the broader Strategic Defence Review released in June 2025.
Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is determined to ensure the plan is published soon.
However, PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP criticised the delays, arguing that the UK has effectively gone years without a credible long-term military capability plan. He added that explanations about needing more time to refine details were not sufficient justification for the continued delay, according to reports.
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