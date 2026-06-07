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Iran’s National Football Bound for Mexico
(MENAFN) Iran's national football team departed Türkiye for Mexico on Saturday following a 15-day training camp in Antalya, even as unresolved US visa complications continue to cloud the squad's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations, Iran's state broadcaster reported.
The squad flew out of Türkiye on Saturday afternoon, with arrival in the Mexican border city of Tijuana expected after a roughly 20-hour journey.
The broadcaster disclosed that 15 members of the team's administrative and management personnel have yet to secure US visas. All delegation members who successfully obtained Mexican visas, however, departed as planned.
The broadcaster confirmed that efforts to resolve the outstanding visa situation are actively ongoing, with both the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA working to push the matter forward. Follow-up measures are also expected to continue once the delegation arrives in Mexico.
Crucially, the broadcaster noted that all players and coaching staff have received US visas and face no travel obstacles ahead of their matches on American soil.
The visa impasse has surfaced as one of the most pressing concerns for Iran heading into the tournament. Although the team will be based in Tijuana, all three of its Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place inside the United States.
Iran had been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in Antalya since May 19, as part of final preparations for the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
On Friday, an Iranian news agency reported that several technical and administrative team members had still not received US visas, even as Iranian players had already been granted entry clearance ahead of their tournament opener in Los Angeles.
The squad flew out of Türkiye on Saturday afternoon, with arrival in the Mexican border city of Tijuana expected after a roughly 20-hour journey.
The broadcaster disclosed that 15 members of the team's administrative and management personnel have yet to secure US visas. All delegation members who successfully obtained Mexican visas, however, departed as planned.
The broadcaster confirmed that efforts to resolve the outstanding visa situation are actively ongoing, with both the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA working to push the matter forward. Follow-up measures are also expected to continue once the delegation arrives in Mexico.
Crucially, the broadcaster noted that all players and coaching staff have received US visas and face no travel obstacles ahead of their matches on American soil.
The visa impasse has surfaced as one of the most pressing concerns for Iran heading into the tournament. Although the team will be based in Tijuana, all three of its Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place inside the United States.
Iran had been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in Antalya since May 19, as part of final preparations for the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
On Friday, an Iranian news agency reported that several technical and administrative team members had still not received US visas, even as Iranian players had already been granted entry clearance ahead of their tournament opener in Los Angeles.
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