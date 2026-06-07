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Downing Street Condemns Vance Remarks Over UK Murder Case Controversy
(MENAFN) Downing Street has criticised what it described as attempts to “interfere in our democracy and stir up division” following comments made by US Vice President JD Vance regarding the murder of British student Henry Nowak.
Vance linked the case to broader migration issues, describing the incident as part of a “mass invasion of migrants” and saying the only appropriate response was “righteous anger,” according to reports.
In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said the victim’s family had made clear that they do not want his death to be used to fuel further division. The statement added that national politics should aim to bring people together even in difficult circumstances, describing this as a core national principle.
The controversy follows the circulation of body-camera footage showing police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Southampton, which reignited public debate over the handling of the incident.
The case involved the killing of Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, who was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years after being found guilty of murder.
Authorities reported that Digwa initially misled police at the scene by falsely claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack, before evidence and later footage clarified the circumstances of the incident.
The Downing Street response comes amid heightened political tensions following public commentary by senior US officials on domestic UK legal cases and broader migration-related debates.
Vance linked the case to broader migration issues, describing the incident as part of a “mass invasion of migrants” and saying the only appropriate response was “righteous anger,” according to reports.
In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said the victim’s family had made clear that they do not want his death to be used to fuel further division. The statement added that national politics should aim to bring people together even in difficult circumstances, describing this as a core national principle.
The controversy follows the circulation of body-camera footage showing police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Southampton, which reignited public debate over the handling of the incident.
The case involved the killing of Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, who was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years after being found guilty of murder.
Authorities reported that Digwa initially misled police at the scene by falsely claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack, before evidence and later footage clarified the circumstances of the incident.
The Downing Street response comes amid heightened political tensions following public commentary by senior US officials on domestic UK legal cases and broader migration-related debates.
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