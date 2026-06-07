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Iran Slams US Strikes on Radar Sites as Ceasefire Violation
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday formally condemned US strikes targeting radar and coastal surveillance installations in the southern Sirik region and on Qeshm Island, declaring the attacks a blatant breach of the April 8 ceasefire agreement and an act of aggression against the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In an official statement, the ministry said the facilities struck in the early hours of Saturday were responsible for safeguarding Iran's borders and securing international maritime shipping routes.
The ministry characterized the strikes as part of Washington's sustained pattern of hostile and provocative conduct toward Iran, reflecting what it described as open contempt for the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
Tehran said its armed forces responded to the strikes within the bounds of the country's right to self-defense, asserting that the objectives of the attack had been thwarted.
The statement warned that repeated US ceasefire violations exposed Washington's lack of genuine commitment to de-escalation and regional stability, adding that the US would bear full responsibility for the consequences of its actions and any further escalation.
Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministry reaffirmed Iran's right to self-defense, vowing that Tehran would deploy all available means to protect its sovereignty, security, and national interests.
The ministry further urged neighboring states to uphold the principle of good neighborliness and to deny Washington the use of their territories or facilities to plan or execute hostile operations against Iran.
Tehran also called on the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council, and other international bodies to act decisively against what it described as ongoing ceasefire violations and unlawful US conduct, and to prevent further threats to regional and global peace and security.
Earlier Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had struck coastal surveillance radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island, citing prior attacks on the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf countries as justification.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently announced that US military bases across the region had been struck with missiles in direct retaliation.
In an official statement, the ministry said the facilities struck in the early hours of Saturday were responsible for safeguarding Iran's borders and securing international maritime shipping routes.
The ministry characterized the strikes as part of Washington's sustained pattern of hostile and provocative conduct toward Iran, reflecting what it described as open contempt for the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
Tehran said its armed forces responded to the strikes within the bounds of the country's right to self-defense, asserting that the objectives of the attack had been thwarted.
The statement warned that repeated US ceasefire violations exposed Washington's lack of genuine commitment to de-escalation and regional stability, adding that the US would bear full responsibility for the consequences of its actions and any further escalation.
Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministry reaffirmed Iran's right to self-defense, vowing that Tehran would deploy all available means to protect its sovereignty, security, and national interests.
The ministry further urged neighboring states to uphold the principle of good neighborliness and to deny Washington the use of their territories or facilities to plan or execute hostile operations against Iran.
Tehran also called on the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council, and other international bodies to act decisively against what it described as ongoing ceasefire violations and unlawful US conduct, and to prevent further threats to regional and global peace and security.
Earlier Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had struck coastal surveillance radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island, citing prior attacks on the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf countries as justification.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently announced that US military bases across the region had been struck with missiles in direct retaliation.
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