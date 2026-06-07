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Hegseth Criticises Europe Over Migration in D-Day Anniversary Speech
(MENAFN) US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has sharply criticised European countries over migration policies, describing the situation as an “invasion” during a speech marking the D-Day anniversary in France, according to reports.
Speaking in Normandy, decades after Allied forces landed on French beaches in 1944 to help liberate Europe from Nazi occupation, Hegseth drew comparisons between the historic wartime landings and current migration flows.
He said that “different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies,” referring to arrivals in countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. He added that “boats and men arrive” and questioned when European governments would respond to what he called an “invasion.”
The remarks come amid growing political tension across Europe over migration, with immigration becoming a central issue in many national debates and contributing to rising support for hardline policy platforms, according to reports.
The speech also reflects a broader stance from the current US administration, which has prioritized stricter immigration enforcement and increased funding for border control agencies.
The comments follow similar rhetoric from US Vice President JD Vance, who recently linked broader migration patterns to a fatal stabbing case in the United Kingdom involving 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, calling it part of a wider “mass invasion of migrants,” according to reports.
Speaking in Normandy, decades after Allied forces landed on French beaches in 1944 to help liberate Europe from Nazi occupation, Hegseth drew comparisons between the historic wartime landings and current migration flows.
He said that “different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies,” referring to arrivals in countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. He added that “boats and men arrive” and questioned when European governments would respond to what he called an “invasion.”
The remarks come amid growing political tension across Europe over migration, with immigration becoming a central issue in many national debates and contributing to rising support for hardline policy platforms, according to reports.
The speech also reflects a broader stance from the current US administration, which has prioritized stricter immigration enforcement and increased funding for border control agencies.
The comments follow similar rhetoric from US Vice President JD Vance, who recently linked broader migration patterns to a fatal stabbing case in the United Kingdom involving 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, calling it part of a wider “mass invasion of migrants,” according to reports.
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