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Iran, US Exchange Strikes After Drone, Missile Attacks in Gulf Region
(MENAFN) Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated further after both sides carried out and responded to strikes involving drones, missiles, and radar sites across the Gulf region, according to reports.
The latest confrontation began when US forces intercepted Iranian “one-way attack drones” approaching the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the drones were considered a threat to maritime traffic and were shot down before reaching their targets. Following the interceptions, US forces reportedly struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar installations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, describing the action as defensive in nature, according to reports.
US officials also said their forces remain prepared to respond to further attacks and justified the strikes as part of self-defense measures following what they described as Iranian aggression.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military assets in the region. The group claimed it hit facilities including air bases in Kuwait and installations linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Both sides reported activating air defense systems during the exchange, while claiming to have intercepted incoming threats. However, there were no immediate confirmations of significant damage or casualties, according to reports.
The confrontation follows a series of earlier tit-for-tat incidents in which both countries targeted military infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening instability in the already volatile Gulf region.
The latest confrontation began when US forces intercepted Iranian “one-way attack drones” approaching the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the drones were considered a threat to maritime traffic and were shot down before reaching their targets. Following the interceptions, US forces reportedly struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar installations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, describing the action as defensive in nature, according to reports.
US officials also said their forces remain prepared to respond to further attacks and justified the strikes as part of self-defense measures following what they described as Iranian aggression.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military assets in the region. The group claimed it hit facilities including air bases in Kuwait and installations linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Both sides reported activating air defense systems during the exchange, while claiming to have intercepted incoming threats. However, there were no immediate confirmations of significant damage or casualties, according to reports.
The confrontation follows a series of earlier tit-for-tat incidents in which both countries targeted military infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening instability in the already volatile Gulf region.
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