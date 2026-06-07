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US Hegseth Brands Europe's Migration Crisis 'Invasion'
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday declared that Europe faced what he described as an "invasion" of "dangerous ideologies" arriving by sea, in a pointed reference to migration on the continent.
Delivering remarks at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, during commemorations marking the 82nd Anniversary of the WWII landing in Normandy, Hegseth amplified the Trump administration's long-standing criticisms of European migration policy.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
He pressed further, directing a stark challenge at European leadership: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth drew a direct line between the lessons of WWII and the challenges of today's security landscape, arguing that as the world navigates an "increasingly complex threat environment," the US had applied the "lessons from 82 years ago learned on these beaches: strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars."
Citing a Defense Ministry statement, Hegseth underscored the urgent need for Western nations to resist what he called the "comfortable complacency" of recent decades, warning that freedom carries an inherent and unavoidable cost.
"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" said Hegseth.
Delivering remarks at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, during commemorations marking the 82nd Anniversary of the WWII landing in Normandy, Hegseth amplified the Trump administration's long-standing criticisms of European migration policy.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
He pressed further, directing a stark challenge at European leadership: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth drew a direct line between the lessons of WWII and the challenges of today's security landscape, arguing that as the world navigates an "increasingly complex threat environment," the US had applied the "lessons from 82 years ago learned on these beaches: strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars."
Citing a Defense Ministry statement, Hegseth underscored the urgent need for Western nations to resist what he called the "comfortable complacency" of recent decades, warning that freedom carries an inherent and unavoidable cost.
"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" said Hegseth.
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