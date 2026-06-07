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Poland Draws Red Line with Ukraine Over UPA Military Unit
(MENAFN) Poland's defense chief said Saturday he met with a senior envoy of President Volodymyr Zelensky and formally raised Warsaw's objections to Ukraine's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).
In a post on the US social media company X, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he met with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of the Ukrainian president's office, and made clear that the memory of victims of the Volhynia massacres was "not subject to negotiation."
"Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future," he added.
The dispute centers on the legacy of the UPA, a nationalist guerrilla force that fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II. In Poland, the organization is overwhelmingly associated with the Volhynia massacres of 1943–44, during which Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA units and local collaborators in Volhynia and eastern Galicia.
Poland's parliament has officially recognized the killings as genocide, while Ukraine has broadly honored the UPA as a symbol of its resistance against both Nazi Germany and Soviet rule.
The issue has repeatedly strained ties between Warsaw and Kyiv despite Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Tensions flared anew in recent weeks following reports that a Ukrainian military formation had been named after the "Heroes of the UPA," drawing swift condemnation from Polish politicians across the political spectrum.
In a post on the US social media company X, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he met with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of the Ukrainian president's office, and made clear that the memory of victims of the Volhynia massacres was "not subject to negotiation."
"Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future," he added.
The dispute centers on the legacy of the UPA, a nationalist guerrilla force that fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II. In Poland, the organization is overwhelmingly associated with the Volhynia massacres of 1943–44, during which Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA units and local collaborators in Volhynia and eastern Galicia.
Poland's parliament has officially recognized the killings as genocide, while Ukraine has broadly honored the UPA as a symbol of its resistance against both Nazi Germany and Soviet rule.
The issue has repeatedly strained ties between Warsaw and Kyiv despite Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Tensions flared anew in recent weeks following reports that a Ukrainian military formation had been named after the "Heroes of the UPA," drawing swift condemnation from Polish politicians across the political spectrum.
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