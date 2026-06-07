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Ukraine Drone Strikes Expand, Prompt EU Debate Over Risks, Precision
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign against Russia has intensified, with strikes targeting a wide range of infrastructure including oil facilities and other strategic sites, according to reports.
Ukrainian forces have launched hundreds of drones in operations aimed at Russian territory, with many of the attacks focusing on critical infrastructure. The campaign has drawn political support from a number of European Union members, though reactions across the bloc have varied.
However, as the scale of operations has increased, reports indicate that some Ukrainian drones have also strayed into or impacted neighbouring countries that provide military and logistical support to Kyiv. These incidents have been reported across a wide geographic range, from the Baltic region to parts of southern Europe.
Ukrainian officials have issued apologies following several of these events, though there has been no indication that the overall drone campaign will be reduced, according to reports.
Most EU governments have avoided directly condemning Ukraine, instead attributing such incidents to Russian electronic warfare measures and defensive countermeasures on the battlefield.
In late May, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson urged NATO members to help Ukraine better “direct” its strikes “in the right directions,” while Poland called for greater precision in operations.
Russia, meanwhile, has maintained that NATO countries are effectively involved in the conflict through their support for Ukraine, further highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the war.
Ukrainian forces have launched hundreds of drones in operations aimed at Russian territory, with many of the attacks focusing on critical infrastructure. The campaign has drawn political support from a number of European Union members, though reactions across the bloc have varied.
However, as the scale of operations has increased, reports indicate that some Ukrainian drones have also strayed into or impacted neighbouring countries that provide military and logistical support to Kyiv. These incidents have been reported across a wide geographic range, from the Baltic region to parts of southern Europe.
Ukrainian officials have issued apologies following several of these events, though there has been no indication that the overall drone campaign will be reduced, according to reports.
Most EU governments have avoided directly condemning Ukraine, instead attributing such incidents to Russian electronic warfare measures and defensive countermeasures on the battlefield.
In late May, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson urged NATO members to help Ukraine better “direct” its strikes “in the right directions,” while Poland called for greater precision in operations.
Russia, meanwhile, has maintained that NATO countries are effectively involved in the conflict through their support for Ukraine, further highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the war.
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