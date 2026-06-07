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Iran Launches Strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, Missiles Intercepted
(MENAFN) Bahraini and Kuwaiti officials on Saturday condemned Iranian attacks that struck their territories earlier in the day, describing the assault as a severe breach of regional sovereignty.
The Iranian attacks on the two Gulf nations constitute "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries" and a "threat to the security and stability" of the Gulf region, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said, according to a news agency.
The missiles were "successfully" intercepted, the ministry noted, while also accusing Iran of violating UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned Iranian attacks and any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international maritime navigation.
Manama issued a series of firm demands, urging Tehran to immediately halt the "unjustified" attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, disclose the locations of naval mines, and facilitate the safe departure of more than 20,000 stranded sailors from the region.
The ministry warned that Bahrain's patience "does not signify weakness," declaring the defense of its sovereignty a red line, and pledged to take all legitimate measures to safeguard its national security.
In a statement on US social media company X, Bahrain's Defense Force confirmed it had "successfully" intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and "a number of drones" during Saturday's attacks.
In a separate statement on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the strikes "represent a highly dangerous escalation and reveal a hostile approach toward neighboring countries, undermining opportunities for de-escalation and pushing the region toward greater tension."
Kuwait also expressed "full solidarity" with Bahrain.
Earlier Saturday, the Kuwaiti army confirmed its air defense forces were actively responding to "hostile missile and drone threats."
The latest strikes form part of a widening cycle of regional hostilities that erupted after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, setting off a wave of retaliatory attacks that have steadily destabilized the region. Iran subsequently struck Israel and targeted nations hosting US military bases, while simultaneously disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though diplomatic efforts to secure a comprehensive regional settlement remain ongoing.
The Iranian attacks on the two Gulf nations constitute "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries" and a "threat to the security and stability" of the Gulf region, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said, according to a news agency.
The missiles were "successfully" intercepted, the ministry noted, while also accusing Iran of violating UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned Iranian attacks and any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international maritime navigation.
Manama issued a series of firm demands, urging Tehran to immediately halt the "unjustified" attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, disclose the locations of naval mines, and facilitate the safe departure of more than 20,000 stranded sailors from the region.
The ministry warned that Bahrain's patience "does not signify weakness," declaring the defense of its sovereignty a red line, and pledged to take all legitimate measures to safeguard its national security.
In a statement on US social media company X, Bahrain's Defense Force confirmed it had "successfully" intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and "a number of drones" during Saturday's attacks.
In a separate statement on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the strikes "represent a highly dangerous escalation and reveal a hostile approach toward neighboring countries, undermining opportunities for de-escalation and pushing the region toward greater tension."
Kuwait also expressed "full solidarity" with Bahrain.
Earlier Saturday, the Kuwaiti army confirmed its air defense forces were actively responding to "hostile missile and drone threats."
The latest strikes form part of a widening cycle of regional hostilities that erupted after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, setting off a wave of retaliatory attacks that have steadily destabilized the region. Iran subsequently struck Israel and targeted nations hosting US military bases, while simultaneously disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though diplomatic efforts to secure a comprehensive regional settlement remain ongoing.
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