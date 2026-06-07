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Israel Kills 10 in Lebanon Including Three Soldiers
(MENAFN) Ten people — among them three Lebanese army personnel — were killed Saturday in continued Israeli strikes across Lebanon, despite a truce that has been in effect since April 17.
An Israeli airstrike struck a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killing two Lebanese army officers — holding the ranks of brigadier and captain — along with a soldier, the Lebanese army announced via US social media company X.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," according to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency also posted on X.
Aoun branded the strike "a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty," calling on the international community to "put an end to these repeated attacks."
The Israeli army acknowledged launching the strike, claiming that "the vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated."
In a separate incident, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that six people were killed and four others wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon. A further fatality was recorded after a drone strike hit a car on the highway in Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district.
The strikes continue despite the fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve it and prevent its collapse. Since March 2, Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed more than 3,550 people and wounded over 10,800 others, according to Lebanese officials.
An Israeli airstrike struck a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killing two Lebanese army officers — holding the ranks of brigadier and captain — along with a soldier, the Lebanese army announced via US social media company X.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," according to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency also posted on X.
Aoun branded the strike "a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty," calling on the international community to "put an end to these repeated attacks."
The Israeli army acknowledged launching the strike, claiming that "the vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated."
In a separate incident, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that six people were killed and four others wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon. A further fatality was recorded after a drone strike hit a car on the highway in Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district.
The strikes continue despite the fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve it and prevent its collapse. Since March 2, Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed more than 3,550 people and wounded over 10,800 others, according to Lebanese officials.
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