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South Korea Moves to Name New Prime Minister as Cabinet Reshuffle Begins
(MENAFN) South Korea is preparing for a change in its top government leadership after President Lee Jae Myung nominated Cabinet minister Han Seong-sook to serve as the country’s next prime minister, according to reports citing senior presidential officials on Sunday.
If approved by the National Assembly of South Korea, Han—who currently oversees the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises—would become the second woman ever to hold the office of prime minister in South Korea.
She would follow in the footsteps of Han Myeong-sook, who previously served in the role from 2006 to 2007.
The current prime minister, Kim Min-seok, is expected to step down after serving as the first head of government under the Lee administration, with reports indicating he is preparing to pursue leadership of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
The reshuffle comes as the administration reaches its first year in office since President Lee’s inauguration on June 4 last year.
Meanwhile, preparations for Han’s confirmation process are already underway, with her office reportedly assembling a support team ahead of parliamentary hearings required for her appointment.
If approved by the National Assembly of South Korea, Han—who currently oversees the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises—would become the second woman ever to hold the office of prime minister in South Korea.
She would follow in the footsteps of Han Myeong-sook, who previously served in the role from 2006 to 2007.
The current prime minister, Kim Min-seok, is expected to step down after serving as the first head of government under the Lee administration, with reports indicating he is preparing to pursue leadership of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
The reshuffle comes as the administration reaches its first year in office since President Lee’s inauguration on June 4 last year.
Meanwhile, preparations for Han’s confirmation process are already underway, with her office reportedly assembling a support team ahead of parliamentary hearings required for her appointment.
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