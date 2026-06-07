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China Holds Massive Gaokao Exam with AI Anti-Cheating Measures
(MENAFN) Millions of students across China headed to examination centers on Sunday to take part in the country’s highly competitive college entrance exam, known as the gaokao, widely regarded as the largest of its kind in the world, according to reports.
This year, about 12.9 million students have registered for the exam, a decrease of around 450,000 compared to 2025, when approximately 13.35 million candidates participated, based on data from the Ministry of Education.
Across the country, authorities have set up 7,981 testing centers and roughly 348,000 examination rooms to accommodate the massive number of candidates. The first day of testing focused on core subjects, including Chinese language and mathematics, as reported by local media.
To maintain exam integrity, officials introduced a range of strict anti-cheating measures. These included advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems and smart security screening gates designed to detect and prevent malpractice during the exam process.
Students were prohibited from bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses, or any wireless communication devices into testing venues.
In major cities like Beijing, large crowds of students and parents gathered outside exam centers hours before the start of the test. Many mothers wore traditional qipao, believed by many to bring good luck during the gaokao period.
This year, about 12.9 million students have registered for the exam, a decrease of around 450,000 compared to 2025, when approximately 13.35 million candidates participated, based on data from the Ministry of Education.
Across the country, authorities have set up 7,981 testing centers and roughly 348,000 examination rooms to accommodate the massive number of candidates. The first day of testing focused on core subjects, including Chinese language and mathematics, as reported by local media.
To maintain exam integrity, officials introduced a range of strict anti-cheating measures. These included advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems and smart security screening gates designed to detect and prevent malpractice during the exam process.
Students were prohibited from bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses, or any wireless communication devices into testing venues.
In major cities like Beijing, large crowds of students and parents gathered outside exam centers hours before the start of the test. Many mothers wore traditional qipao, believed by many to bring good luck during the gaokao period.
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