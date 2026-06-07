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China, Belarus Pledge Deeper Ties at High-Level Minsk Talks
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sat down with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Minsk on Saturday, reaffirming the two nations' commitment to an expanding strategic partnership across diplomacy, trade, and international affairs.
Han credited the leadership of both countries' presidents for steering bilateral relations to new heights in recent years, citing measurable advances in cross-sector cooperation that have yielded concrete gains for both peoples.
Beijing, Han declared, stands ready to translate the consensus forged between the two heads of state into action — deepening strategic communication, honoring longstanding ties, and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation to propel the relationship further forward.
Characterizing Belarus as China's "all-weather comprehensive strategic partner," Han reaffirmed Beijing's unwavering dedication to the partnership, pledging continued Chinese backing for Minsk in protecting its sovereignty, security, and development interests.
Han urged both sides to elevate cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, make fuller use of joint mechanisms including the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, push forward landmark projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park, and cultivate fresh areas of bilateral achievement.
On the global stage, Han voiced China's support for Belarus assuming a more prominent role in international affairs, expressing willingness to coordinate within multilateral frameworks and international organizations — together championing genuine multilateralism, defending the shared interests of the Global South, and injecting greater stability into an increasingly volatile world.
Prime Minister Turchin reciprocated the sentiment, describing China as Belarus's foremost strategic cooperation partner. "China is a key strategic partner of cooperation for Belarus," Turchin affirmed, praising Beijing's development momentum and its role in upholding international fairness and justice, and pledging that Minsk would remain a steadfast friend firmly supportive of China's core interests.
Turchin added that Belarus intends to synchronize its national development strategy with China's, broadening practical collaboration in agriculture, subnational exchanges, and science and technology, while reinforcing flagship initiatives and enriching the substance of the two nations' all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.
Han credited the leadership of both countries' presidents for steering bilateral relations to new heights in recent years, citing measurable advances in cross-sector cooperation that have yielded concrete gains for both peoples.
Beijing, Han declared, stands ready to translate the consensus forged between the two heads of state into action — deepening strategic communication, honoring longstanding ties, and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation to propel the relationship further forward.
Characterizing Belarus as China's "all-weather comprehensive strategic partner," Han reaffirmed Beijing's unwavering dedication to the partnership, pledging continued Chinese backing for Minsk in protecting its sovereignty, security, and development interests.
Han urged both sides to elevate cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, make fuller use of joint mechanisms including the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, push forward landmark projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park, and cultivate fresh areas of bilateral achievement.
On the global stage, Han voiced China's support for Belarus assuming a more prominent role in international affairs, expressing willingness to coordinate within multilateral frameworks and international organizations — together championing genuine multilateralism, defending the shared interests of the Global South, and injecting greater stability into an increasingly volatile world.
Prime Minister Turchin reciprocated the sentiment, describing China as Belarus's foremost strategic cooperation partner. "China is a key strategic partner of cooperation for Belarus," Turchin affirmed, praising Beijing's development momentum and its role in upholding international fairness and justice, and pledging that Minsk would remain a steadfast friend firmly supportive of China's core interests.
Turchin added that Belarus intends to synchronize its national development strategy with China's, broadening practical collaboration in agriculture, subnational exchanges, and science and technology, while reinforcing flagship initiatives and enriching the substance of the two nations' all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.
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