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World Bank Greenlights USD285M for War-Ravaged Yemen Recovery
(MENAFN) The World Bank Group has greenlit a sweeping new Country Partnership Framework spanning 2026 to 2030, alongside four critical development projects valued at 285 million U.S. dollars, aimed at rebuilding conflict-devastated Yemen, the internationally recognized government announced Saturday.
The framework zeroes in on nutrition, electricity access, agriculture, and fisheries — priorities deliberately aligned with Yemen's national development blueprint. The four accompanying projects channel resources into health, water, urban services, and governance, according to an official government statement.
Yemen has been consumed by war since 2014, when Houthi forces stormed the capital, Sanaa, and seized vast swathes of the country's north, triggering a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in defense of the internationally recognized government.
The decade-long conflict has spawned one of the gravest humanitarian catastrophes on the planet, plunging millions into food insecurity and stripping entire populations of access to even the most basic services.
The World Bank restored a coordination office in Aden in 2023 — its first physical presence on Yemeni soil since 2015 — signaling a renewed institutional commitment to the country's long road toward stabilization and recovery.
The framework zeroes in on nutrition, electricity access, agriculture, and fisheries — priorities deliberately aligned with Yemen's national development blueprint. The four accompanying projects channel resources into health, water, urban services, and governance, according to an official government statement.
Yemen has been consumed by war since 2014, when Houthi forces stormed the capital, Sanaa, and seized vast swathes of the country's north, triggering a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in defense of the internationally recognized government.
The decade-long conflict has spawned one of the gravest humanitarian catastrophes on the planet, plunging millions into food insecurity and stripping entire populations of access to even the most basic services.
The World Bank restored a coordination office in Aden in 2023 — its first physical presence on Yemeni soil since 2015 — signaling a renewed institutional commitment to the country's long road toward stabilization and recovery.
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