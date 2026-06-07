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Deadly Farmer-Herder Clashes Kill Eleven in Chad
(MENAFN) Eleven people have been killed in clashes between farmers and herders in Chad, according to reports citing local media.
The violence broke out on Saturday in several villages within the Kim sub-prefecture of Mayo-Kebbi East province after livestock reportedly destroyed farmland, triggering confrontations between the two groups.
Five others were injured in the clashes, and multiple homes were set on fire across affected villages, according to reports.
Conflicts between farmers and herders over land and resources are frequent in the region. Government figures cited by the Ministry of Public Security and Immigration indicate that cyclical intercommunal violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries in recent years.
The violence broke out on Saturday in several villages within the Kim sub-prefecture of Mayo-Kebbi East province after livestock reportedly destroyed farmland, triggering confrontations between the two groups.
Five others were injured in the clashes, and multiple homes were set on fire across affected villages, according to reports.
Conflicts between farmers and herders over land and resources are frequent in the region. Government figures cited by the Ministry of Public Security and Immigration indicate that cyclical intercommunal violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries in recent years.
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