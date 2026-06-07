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Chinese VP Meets Belarusian PM in Minsk to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Han Zheng met with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Minsk on Saturday, according to reports.
During the meeting, Han said that relations between China and Belarus have continued to develop at a high level in recent years under the guidance of both countries’ leadership, with cooperation across multiple sectors producing tangible results for both populations.
He expressed China’s readiness to implement key consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic communication, and further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Han also reaffirmed China’s support for Belarus in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, describing Belarus as an all-weather comprehensive strategic partner.
According to reports, he called for enhanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, better use of existing bilateral mechanisms, and continued progress on major joint projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park, while also encouraging the development of new areas of cooperation.
During the meeting, Han said that relations between China and Belarus have continued to develop at a high level in recent years under the guidance of both countries’ leadership, with cooperation across multiple sectors producing tangible results for both populations.
He expressed China’s readiness to implement key consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic communication, and further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Han also reaffirmed China’s support for Belarus in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, describing Belarus as an all-weather comprehensive strategic partner.
According to reports, he called for enhanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, better use of existing bilateral mechanisms, and continued progress on major joint projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park, while also encouraging the development of new areas of cooperation.
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