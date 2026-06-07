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Iran's IRGC Strikes U.S. Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain in Retaliation
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility Saturday for missile strikes on U.S. military installations in both Kuwait and Bahrain, declaring the assault a direct act of retaliation for American strikes on Iranian territory earlier that morning.
In a formal statement published on its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC identified the targeted facilities as the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
According to the IRGC, the chain of events was set in motion at 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday (2200 GMT Friday), when four oil tankers operating under U.S. military guidance allegedly attempted to "illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and paying attention to the IRGC Navy's frequent warnings." One of the tankers was subsequently struck, the IRGC said, while the remaining vessels reversed course. Shortly after, at 2:30 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Friday), U.S. drones struck communications infrastructure on Qeshm Island and in Sirik County, it added.
The IRGC's aerospace division responded swiftly, launching ballistic missiles at the Ali Al Salem Air Base and key facilities within the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters, the statement said.
U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social platform X that U.S. forces had struck a number of Iran's radar installations on Friday.
On the ground in Kuwait, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed that air defense systems intercepted incoming missile and drone attacks Saturday, stating that any explosions reported across different areas were the direct result of air defenses neutralizing "hostile targets." The public was urged to adhere strictly to safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.
The latest flare-up arrives days after Kuwait accused Iran of firing 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones at the Gulf state — an assault that, according to Kuwaiti authorities on Wednesday, killed one person, wounded 63 others, damaged facilities at Kuwait International Airport, and briefly paralyzed air traffic.
The confrontation unfolds against a backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating maritime standoff. Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, when it barred safe passage to vessels linked to Israel or the United States following joint strikes on Iranian soil. The United States, meanwhile, has imposed its own naval blockade on the strait, cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports — leaving one of the world's most critical waterways caught in the crossfire of an escalating confrontation with no end in sight.
In a formal statement published on its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC identified the targeted facilities as the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
According to the IRGC, the chain of events was set in motion at 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday (2200 GMT Friday), when four oil tankers operating under U.S. military guidance allegedly attempted to "illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and paying attention to the IRGC Navy's frequent warnings." One of the tankers was subsequently struck, the IRGC said, while the remaining vessels reversed course. Shortly after, at 2:30 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Friday), U.S. drones struck communications infrastructure on Qeshm Island and in Sirik County, it added.
The IRGC's aerospace division responded swiftly, launching ballistic missiles at the Ali Al Salem Air Base and key facilities within the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters, the statement said.
U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social platform X that U.S. forces had struck a number of Iran's radar installations on Friday.
On the ground in Kuwait, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed that air defense systems intercepted incoming missile and drone attacks Saturday, stating that any explosions reported across different areas were the direct result of air defenses neutralizing "hostile targets." The public was urged to adhere strictly to safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.
The latest flare-up arrives days after Kuwait accused Iran of firing 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones at the Gulf state — an assault that, according to Kuwaiti authorities on Wednesday, killed one person, wounded 63 others, damaged facilities at Kuwait International Airport, and briefly paralyzed air traffic.
The confrontation unfolds against a backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating maritime standoff. Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, when it barred safe passage to vessels linked to Israel or the United States following joint strikes on Iranian soil. The United States, meanwhile, has imposed its own naval blockade on the strait, cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports — leaving one of the world's most critical waterways caught in the crossfire of an escalating confrontation with no end in sight.
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