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Messi Could Make World Cup Warm-Up Return
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi could make his eagerly awaited return to action in Argentina's pre-World Cup friendlies as he battles back from a hamstring injury, national team manager Lionel Scaloni revealed Friday — offering a timely boost to the reigning world champions.
The football icon sustained muscle fatigue in his left hamstring during Inter Miami's 6-4 MLS victory over Philadelphia on May 24, sparking widespread concern over his availability heading into the tournament.
Scaloni indicated the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could see minutes in Saturday's friendly against Honduras in College Station, Texas, or in Argentina's final preparatory fixture against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday.
"Leo is doing well," Scaloni told reporters. "He trained for a while with the main group, which is important. He's not fully recovered, but he's coming along. He may get some minutes in these two friendlies. We'll see if it's the one tomorrow or the next one. But he's doing a lot better and that gives us peace of mind."
Messi is not the only fitness concern in the Albiceleste camp. Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Nico Paz, and Gonzalo Montiel are all training separately as they manage minor injury setbacks.
Scaloni made clear he would not hesitate to drop any player failing to reach full fitness before the tournament kicks off — regardless of reputation.
"It may happen," he said. "Today we have the feeling that the guys are doing well, but what we're completely sure of is that if any one of them is not available, they'll be left out."
The manager elaborated further on the decision-making process: "We have that clear. For now, they're doing well, but we've been monitoring them. When the decisive stage arrives, which is the final week, where they have to ramp up to see if they are 100%, that's when we'll decide, even though it'll hurt a lot if any one of the guys has to be left out."
Argentina opens its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16, before taking on Austria and Jordan in Group J.
The football icon sustained muscle fatigue in his left hamstring during Inter Miami's 6-4 MLS victory over Philadelphia on May 24, sparking widespread concern over his availability heading into the tournament.
Scaloni indicated the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could see minutes in Saturday's friendly against Honduras in College Station, Texas, or in Argentina's final preparatory fixture against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday.
"Leo is doing well," Scaloni told reporters. "He trained for a while with the main group, which is important. He's not fully recovered, but he's coming along. He may get some minutes in these two friendlies. We'll see if it's the one tomorrow or the next one. But he's doing a lot better and that gives us peace of mind."
Messi is not the only fitness concern in the Albiceleste camp. Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Nico Paz, and Gonzalo Montiel are all training separately as they manage minor injury setbacks.
Scaloni made clear he would not hesitate to drop any player failing to reach full fitness before the tournament kicks off — regardless of reputation.
"It may happen," he said. "Today we have the feeling that the guys are doing well, but what we're completely sure of is that if any one of them is not available, they'll be left out."
The manager elaborated further on the decision-making process: "We have that clear. For now, they're doing well, but we've been monitoring them. When the decisive stage arrives, which is the final week, where they have to ramp up to see if they are 100%, that's when we'll decide, even though it'll hurt a lot if any one of the guys has to be left out."
Argentina opens its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16, before taking on Austria and Jordan in Group J.
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