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U.S. Strikes Iran Radar Sites as Peace Talks Stall
(MENAFN) U.S. forces destroyed multiple Iranian radar installations on Friday in a fresh military strike that threatens to unravel an already fragile ceasefire across the Middle East, the U.S. military confirmed.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced via X that the strikes followed the interception and destruction of four Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz — projectiles that, according to CENTCOM, "posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic."
"U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks," the command stated.
As missiles flew, diplomatic efforts teetered on the brink. A potential peace agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on the Trump administration agreeing to release 24 billion U.S. dollars in frozen Iranian assets, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN in an exclusive interview in Tehran on Friday — warning that Washington would "enter into a dark corridor" should it choose to resume hostilities.
"The negotiations are at a deadlock and (U.S. President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock," Rezaei was quoted as saying. "The ball is in Trump's court."
President Trump, speaking in a separate interview with a news agency on Friday, offered a starkly different read on Iranian resolve, suggesting Tehran's reluctance to finalize a deal stemmed from national pride rather than strategic leverage.
Trump said he believed Iran currently retains just 21 to 22 percent of the missile arsenal it possessed when the conflict erupted in February — a figure he appeared to frame as evidence of Tehran's diminishing military options, even as both sides continue exchanging fire and trading ultimatums across the negotiating table.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced via X that the strikes followed the interception and destruction of four Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz — projectiles that, according to CENTCOM, "posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic."
"U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks," the command stated.
As missiles flew, diplomatic efforts teetered on the brink. A potential peace agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on the Trump administration agreeing to release 24 billion U.S. dollars in frozen Iranian assets, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN in an exclusive interview in Tehran on Friday — warning that Washington would "enter into a dark corridor" should it choose to resume hostilities.
"The negotiations are at a deadlock and (U.S. President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock," Rezaei was quoted as saying. "The ball is in Trump's court."
President Trump, speaking in a separate interview with a news agency on Friday, offered a starkly different read on Iranian resolve, suggesting Tehran's reluctance to finalize a deal stemmed from national pride rather than strategic leverage.
Trump said he believed Iran currently retains just 21 to 22 percent of the missile arsenal it possessed when the conflict erupted in February — a figure he appeared to frame as evidence of Tehran's diminishing military options, even as both sides continue exchanging fire and trading ultimatums across the negotiating table.
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