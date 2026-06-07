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Uganda's Ebola Cases Rise to 19 as New Deaths Reported
(MENAFN) Uganda has recorded three additional Ebola infections, pushing the outbreak's cumulative case count to 19 since authorities first declared the emergency on May 15, the country's Ministry of Health announced Friday.
In a post on social media platform X, the ministry confirmed that all three newly infected individuals were known contacts of previously confirmed patients and had already been placed under institutional quarantine at the time of their diagnoses.
The update also disclosed one new fatality, involving a Congolese national.
Of the 19 total confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently undergoing active treatment, four have successfully recovered and been discharged, and two have died from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.
A cross-border dimension continues to define the outbreak's profile: 14 of the 19 confirmed cases are imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while five involve Ugandan nationals. The ministry moved to reassure the international community, reiterating that the country remains safe and open to visitors.
Uganda's first confirmed case involved a Congolese national who traveled from eastern DRC — the epicenter of the broader regional outbreak — into Uganda seeking medical care, the ministry noted.
In a post on social media platform X, the ministry confirmed that all three newly infected individuals were known contacts of previously confirmed patients and had already been placed under institutional quarantine at the time of their diagnoses.
The update also disclosed one new fatality, involving a Congolese national.
Of the 19 total confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently undergoing active treatment, four have successfully recovered and been discharged, and two have died from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.
A cross-border dimension continues to define the outbreak's profile: 14 of the 19 confirmed cases are imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while five involve Ugandan nationals. The ministry moved to reassure the international community, reiterating that the country remains safe and open to visitors.
Uganda's first confirmed case involved a Congolese national who traveled from eastern DRC — the epicenter of the broader regional outbreak — into Uganda seeking medical care, the ministry noted.
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