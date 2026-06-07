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Lebanese Army Chief Heads to Pakistan Amid Israeli Escalation
(MENAFN) Rodolphe Haykal traveled to Pakistan on Saturday for an official visit amid ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon and broader diplomatic efforts involving regional actors, according to reports.
The Lebanese army said Haykal’s trip was made at the invitation of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, though it did not disclose the length of the visit or its detailed agenda.
The visit comes as Israeli operations in Lebanon continue despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect in mid-April. Lebanese authorities have reported thousands of casualties since March 2 as a result of continued strikes and clashes.
According to reports, the timing of the visit also aligns with Pakistan’s ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, which are part of wider regional diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei recently stated that maintaining a ceasefire in Lebanon would be an essential element in any broader agreement between Tehran and Washington, highlighting the interconnected nature of the regional negotiations.
The Lebanese army said Haykal’s trip was made at the invitation of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, though it did not disclose the length of the visit or its detailed agenda.
The visit comes as Israeli operations in Lebanon continue despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect in mid-April. Lebanese authorities have reported thousands of casualties since March 2 as a result of continued strikes and clashes.
According to reports, the timing of the visit also aligns with Pakistan’s ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, which are part of wider regional diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei recently stated that maintaining a ceasefire in Lebanon would be an essential element in any broader agreement between Tehran and Washington, highlighting the interconnected nature of the regional negotiations.
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