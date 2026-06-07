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Container Freight Rates Spike 80 Percent as Hormuz Trade Collapses
(MENAFN) Global container shipping costs have surged 80% since the United States, Israel, and Iran entered open conflict on February 28, with trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz plummeting to just 10% of normal levels and showing no signs of recovery.
Maritime research firm Drewry reported its benchmark World Container Index (WCI) for a 40-foot container climbing to $3,344 as of June 4 — a dramatic escalation from $1,899 recorded on February 26, just two days before hostilities began. As the conflict approaches its 100th day, rates are closing in on last year's peak of $3,543, set on June 12, 2025.
The damage is most acute on transpacific corridors. The spot rate on the Shanghai–New York route has exploded 98% since the war's outbreak to $5,505 per 40-foot container, while the Shanghai–Los Angeles lane surged 108% to $4,565 over the same period. Europe-bound shipments have not been spared — the Shanghai–Rotterdam route climbed 71%, reaching $3,570.
Multiple compounding pressures are amplifying the upward trajectory. Vessel rerouting away from the Red Sea is significantly extending transit times, compelling importers to advance their order schedules to offset delays. Capacity constraints caused by container ships stranded in the strait have further tightened supply across Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes.
Beyond the immediate conflict, additional demand-side forces are accelerating rate increases. Shippers are frontloading cargo ahead of U.S. tariffs expected to take effect in July, while elevated logistics demand tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is adding further strain. On the Asia-Europe route specifically, a wave of early bookings in June has been recorded as carriers and shippers race to lock in capacity before bunker fuel price adjustments scheduled for July 1 take hold.
Rising bunker fuel costs and associated fuel surcharges continue to layer further upward pressure on an already strained spot market, with little relief in sight while geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East persists.
Maritime research firm Drewry reported its benchmark World Container Index (WCI) for a 40-foot container climbing to $3,344 as of June 4 — a dramatic escalation from $1,899 recorded on February 26, just two days before hostilities began. As the conflict approaches its 100th day, rates are closing in on last year's peak of $3,543, set on June 12, 2025.
The damage is most acute on transpacific corridors. The spot rate on the Shanghai–New York route has exploded 98% since the war's outbreak to $5,505 per 40-foot container, while the Shanghai–Los Angeles lane surged 108% to $4,565 over the same period. Europe-bound shipments have not been spared — the Shanghai–Rotterdam route climbed 71%, reaching $3,570.
Multiple compounding pressures are amplifying the upward trajectory. Vessel rerouting away from the Red Sea is significantly extending transit times, compelling importers to advance their order schedules to offset delays. Capacity constraints caused by container ships stranded in the strait have further tightened supply across Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes.
Beyond the immediate conflict, additional demand-side forces are accelerating rate increases. Shippers are frontloading cargo ahead of U.S. tariffs expected to take effect in July, while elevated logistics demand tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is adding further strain. On the Asia-Europe route specifically, a wave of early bookings in June has been recorded as carriers and shippers race to lock in capacity before bunker fuel price adjustments scheduled for July 1 take hold.
Rising bunker fuel costs and associated fuel surcharges continue to layer further upward pressure on an already strained spot market, with little relief in sight while geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East persists.
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