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US Doctor Gets Discharged in Germany After Recovering from Ebola
(MENAFN) A US physician who contracted Ebola while on a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has recovered and been discharged from a hospital in Germany, according to reports.
Peter Stafford, who was working with the missionary group Serge, became infected while in Congo and was medically evacuated to Berlin on May 20.
He received treatment at Charité hospital, where doctors provided antiviral therapy along with supportive medical care during the first week of hospitalization.
“The initially high viral load decreased substantially under antiviral treatment and supportive care,” the hospital said in a statement.
It added: “Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m.”
According to reports, his condition improved steadily during treatment, leading to full recovery and discharge after meeting strict medical clearance standards.
Peter Stafford, who was working with the missionary group Serge, became infected while in Congo and was medically evacuated to Berlin on May 20.
He received treatment at Charité hospital, where doctors provided antiviral therapy along with supportive medical care during the first week of hospitalization.
“The initially high viral load decreased substantially under antiviral treatment and supportive care,” the hospital said in a statement.
It added: “Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m.”
According to reports, his condition improved steadily during treatment, leading to full recovery and discharge after meeting strict medical clearance standards.
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