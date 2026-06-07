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Israeli Forces Enter Two Villages in S. Syria Amid Reported Incursions

Israeli Forces Enter Two Villages in S. Syria Amid Reported Incursions


2026-06-07 05:31:15
(MENAFN) Israeli forces entered two villages in Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Saturday, in what Syrian state media described as a second incursion in less than 24 hours, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, a news agency reported that a unit consisting of four Israeli military vehicles entered the Abu Madhra farm area west of Sayda al-Golan shortly after midnight.

According to the agency, the forces conducted a raid on a house, detained a civilian, and transferred him into Israeli-controlled territory. No immediate explanation was provided for the detention.

Later on Saturday morning, another Israeli unit—also made up of four military vehicles—entered the village of Al-Asha in southern Quneitra, the agency reported.

The troops reportedly searched several homes in the area before withdrawing.

According to reports, Israeli forces have carried out frequent incursions in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches, and detentions in recent periods.

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