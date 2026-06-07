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ICE Arrests Four After Clashes Outside New Jersey Detention Center
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested four individuals overnight following confrontations between protesters and law enforcement outside an immigration detention facility in New Jersey, according to US authorities.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the arrests took place after unrest near the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark.
“On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats,” Mullin said in a post on X.
He also stated that New Jersey authorities separately detained another person accused of breaking a vehicle windshield during the incident.
“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred,” he added.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the arrests took place after unrest near the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark.
“On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats,” Mullin said in a post on X.
He also stated that New Jersey authorities separately detained another person accused of breaking a vehicle windshield during the incident.
“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred,” he added.
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