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Israeli Naval Fire Kills Palestinian Teen in Gaza
(MENAFN) A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed Sunday by Israeli naval forces off the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told media.
The body of Muhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, was received at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after he was struck by fire from Israeli warships, the source confirmed. Local sources identified him as a fisherman, stating that Israeli naval vessels opened fire with machine guns directly at fishing boats, fatally wounding him.
In a separate incident, Israeli warships also unleashed machine gun fire and shelling toward the coastline of Gaza City in the northern strip, though no casualties were reported in that exchange.
Meanwhile, the bodies of two additional Palestinians were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after they were killed in a Saturday Israeli artillery strike targeting a residential structure in the Zeitoun neighborhood, a hospital medical source said.
The incidents unfolded against the backdrop of what Palestinian sources describe as continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10. Since the truce took effect, Palestinian figures indicate that over 950 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,980 others wounded in near-daily attacks.
The ceasefire followed Tel Aviv's two-year military campaign in Gaza that, according to Palestinian figures, killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and left more than 173,000 injured since October 2023.
The body of Muhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, was received at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after he was struck by fire from Israeli warships, the source confirmed. Local sources identified him as a fisherman, stating that Israeli naval vessels opened fire with machine guns directly at fishing boats, fatally wounding him.
In a separate incident, Israeli warships also unleashed machine gun fire and shelling toward the coastline of Gaza City in the northern strip, though no casualties were reported in that exchange.
Meanwhile, the bodies of two additional Palestinians were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after they were killed in a Saturday Israeli artillery strike targeting a residential structure in the Zeitoun neighborhood, a hospital medical source said.
The incidents unfolded against the backdrop of what Palestinian sources describe as continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10. Since the truce took effect, Palestinian figures indicate that over 950 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,980 others wounded in near-daily attacks.
The ceasefire followed Tel Aviv's two-year military campaign in Gaza that, according to Palestinian figures, killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and left more than 173,000 injured since October 2023.
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