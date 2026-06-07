403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Says Hantavirus Cases Hold at Thirteen with No Recent Deaths Reported
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization reported Saturday that hantavirus case numbers remain unchanged at 13, with no additional deaths recorded in more than a month, according to reports.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on social media that the tally includes three fatalities.
“The number of cases reported to WHO remains 13, including three deaths,” Tedros wrote.
He added that the UN health agency has not received any new reports of deaths for over a month and continues to maintain close coordination with national authorities where patients are being treated, as well as with officials overseeing quarantine measures for exposed passengers and crew.
Hantaviruses are a group of viruses typically carried by rodents and can cause serious illness in humans, according to health experts. Most strains are linked to specific rodent hosts and are not transmitted between people.
However, officials note that the Andes virus, associated with the current outbreak, is capable of human-to-human transmission, particularly in situations involving prolonged close contact in enclosed spaces.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on social media that the tally includes three fatalities.
“The number of cases reported to WHO remains 13, including three deaths,” Tedros wrote.
He added that the UN health agency has not received any new reports of deaths for over a month and continues to maintain close coordination with national authorities where patients are being treated, as well as with officials overseeing quarantine measures for exposed passengers and crew.
Hantaviruses are a group of viruses typically carried by rodents and can cause serious illness in humans, according to health experts. Most strains are linked to specific rodent hosts and are not transmitted between people.
However, officials note that the Andes virus, associated with the current outbreak, is capable of human-to-human transmission, particularly in situations involving prolonged close contact in enclosed spaces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment