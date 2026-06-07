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WHO Says Hantavirus Cases Hold at Thirteen with No Recent Deaths Reported

WHO Says Hantavirus Cases Hold at Thirteen with No Recent Deaths Reported


2026-06-07 05:19:14
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization reported Saturday that hantavirus case numbers remain unchanged at 13, with no additional deaths recorded in more than a month, according to reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on social media that the tally includes three fatalities.

“The number of cases reported to WHO remains 13, including three deaths,” Tedros wrote.

He added that the UN health agency has not received any new reports of deaths for over a month and continues to maintain close coordination with national authorities where patients are being treated, as well as with officials overseeing quarantine measures for exposed passengers and crew.

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses typically carried by rodents and can cause serious illness in humans, according to health experts. Most strains are linked to specific rodent hosts and are not transmitted between people.

However, officials note that the Andes virus, associated with the current outbreak, is capable of human-to-human transmission, particularly in situations involving prolonged close contact in enclosed spaces.

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