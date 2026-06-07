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Poland Objects to Ukraine Naming Military Unit After UPA
(MENAFN) Poland's defense minister said Saturday that he raised concerns with a senior Ukrainian official over Kyiv’s decision to name a military formation after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), according to reports.
In a message posted on social media, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he discussed the issue with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, emphasizing that the memory of those killed during the Volhynia massacres was "not subject to negotiation."
“Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future,” he added.
The disagreement has renewed long-standing tensions over the historical legacy of the UPA, a nationalist armed movement that fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II.
According to reports, the organization remains a deeply sensitive subject in Poland, where it is widely linked to the Volhynia massacres of 1943-44. Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA fighters and local collaborators in the regions of Volhynia and eastern Galicia during that period.
In a message posted on social media, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he discussed the issue with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, emphasizing that the memory of those killed during the Volhynia massacres was "not subject to negotiation."
“Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future,” he added.
The disagreement has renewed long-standing tensions over the historical legacy of the UPA, a nationalist armed movement that fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II.
According to reports, the organization remains a deeply sensitive subject in Poland, where it is widely linked to the Volhynia massacres of 1943-44. Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA fighters and local collaborators in the regions of Volhynia and eastern Galicia during that period.
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