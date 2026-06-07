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Global Food Prices Ease as Grain, Sugar Costs Surge
(MENAFN) Global food commodity prices slipped slightly in May, with a sharp drop in vegetable oil costs helping to counter rising prices for cereals and sugar, according to new data released Friday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly fluctuations in international prices for a basket of widely traded food commodities, averaged 130.8 points in May. That marked a 0.2% decline from April’s revised reading, although the index remained 2.9% above its level from the same month last year.
Cereal prices posted a notable increase during the month. The FAO Cereal Price Index climbed 2.6% from April and stood nearly 5% higher than a year earlier, driven by rising costs across major grain markets. Higher fuel and fertilizer expenses, along with weather-related challenges, contributed to the upward pressure.
Wheat prices advanced 3.4% compared with April as markets reacted to expectations of reduced harvests in key exporting nations, including the United States. Maize prices also strengthened, supported by robust import demand and tightening global supplies.
Rice prices moved higher as well, reflecting concerns over weather conditions and rising crude oil costs in major Asian exporting countries.
Boubaker Ben-Belhassen, director of the FAO's Markets and Trade Division, said rising cereal prices highlighted the sector's vulnerability to weather-related risks and disruptions in energy and input markets.
He also warned that uncertainty affecting key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, could reduce fertilizer use and add further pressure on food prices.
Meanwhile, vegetable oil prices recorded their first monthly decline of 2026. The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index dropped 4.6% from April, largely due to weaker palm oil prices.
Other commodity categories showed mixed performance. The Meat Price Index increased marginally by 0.1%, while the Dairy Price Index fell 0.5%, led by lower butter prices.
Sugar prices saw one of the largest monthly gains. The FAO Sugar Price Index jumped 7.5%, fueled by expectations that a greater portion of Brazil’s sugarcane harvest would be redirected toward ethanol production.
In a separate Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, the FAO projected global cereal production for the 2026/27 season at 2.98 billion metric tons, representing a 2% decline from the previous year. The anticipated drop is primarily linked to lower wheat output.
The forecast comes after a strong 6.1% increase in the prior season, when worldwide cereal production reached a record 3.04 billion tons.
Looking ahead, global cereal consumption is expected to rise by 0.6%, while cereal stockpiles are forecast to edge down by 0.3%.
International cereal trade is also expected to contract slightly, with global volumes projected to fall 0.3% to 507.2 million tons. Lower trade in wheat and barley is expected to outweigh anticipated growth in maize and rice shipments.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly fluctuations in international prices for a basket of widely traded food commodities, averaged 130.8 points in May. That marked a 0.2% decline from April’s revised reading, although the index remained 2.9% above its level from the same month last year.
Cereal prices posted a notable increase during the month. The FAO Cereal Price Index climbed 2.6% from April and stood nearly 5% higher than a year earlier, driven by rising costs across major grain markets. Higher fuel and fertilizer expenses, along with weather-related challenges, contributed to the upward pressure.
Wheat prices advanced 3.4% compared with April as markets reacted to expectations of reduced harvests in key exporting nations, including the United States. Maize prices also strengthened, supported by robust import demand and tightening global supplies.
Rice prices moved higher as well, reflecting concerns over weather conditions and rising crude oil costs in major Asian exporting countries.
Boubaker Ben-Belhassen, director of the FAO's Markets and Trade Division, said rising cereal prices highlighted the sector's vulnerability to weather-related risks and disruptions in energy and input markets.
He also warned that uncertainty affecting key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, could reduce fertilizer use and add further pressure on food prices.
Meanwhile, vegetable oil prices recorded their first monthly decline of 2026. The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index dropped 4.6% from April, largely due to weaker palm oil prices.
Other commodity categories showed mixed performance. The Meat Price Index increased marginally by 0.1%, while the Dairy Price Index fell 0.5%, led by lower butter prices.
Sugar prices saw one of the largest monthly gains. The FAO Sugar Price Index jumped 7.5%, fueled by expectations that a greater portion of Brazil’s sugarcane harvest would be redirected toward ethanol production.
In a separate Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, the FAO projected global cereal production for the 2026/27 season at 2.98 billion metric tons, representing a 2% decline from the previous year. The anticipated drop is primarily linked to lower wheat output.
The forecast comes after a strong 6.1% increase in the prior season, when worldwide cereal production reached a record 3.04 billion tons.
Looking ahead, global cereal consumption is expected to rise by 0.6%, while cereal stockpiles are forecast to edge down by 0.3%.
International cereal trade is also expected to contract slightly, with global volumes projected to fall 0.3% to 507.2 million tons. Lower trade in wheat and barley is expected to outweigh anticipated growth in maize and rice shipments.
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