403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mauritius Imposes Travel Restrictions Following Ebola Outbreak
(MENAFN) Mauritius has introduced temporary restrictions on travelers linked to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in response to concerns over the latest Ebola outbreak, according to reports.
Under the new measures announced after a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, foreign nationals who have traveled to, passed through or stayed in any of the three countries during the previous 21 days will not be permitted to enter Mauritius.
The outbreak has also prompted authorities to propose delaying the US-Africa Business Summit, which is currently scheduled to take place on the island nation from July 26 to 29.
According to the government statement, Mauritian citizens and foreign nationals holding valid work, residence, occupation, business or student permits who have recently been in the affected countries will still be allowed to enter the country but must complete a mandatory 21-day quarantine upon arrival.
Authorities also announced enhanced health measures at entry points, including mandatory screening and risk assessments for travelers arriving from the affected nations. Anyone displaying symptoms associated with Ebola will be immediately isolated and undergo medical evaluation.
In addition, officials said public health authorities will intensify disease surveillance efforts and strengthen contact-tracing and monitoring procedures to help prevent the virus from spreading within the country.
Under the new measures announced after a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, foreign nationals who have traveled to, passed through or stayed in any of the three countries during the previous 21 days will not be permitted to enter Mauritius.
The outbreak has also prompted authorities to propose delaying the US-Africa Business Summit, which is currently scheduled to take place on the island nation from July 26 to 29.
According to the government statement, Mauritian citizens and foreign nationals holding valid work, residence, occupation, business or student permits who have recently been in the affected countries will still be allowed to enter the country but must complete a mandatory 21-day quarantine upon arrival.
Authorities also announced enhanced health measures at entry points, including mandatory screening and risk assessments for travelers arriving from the affected nations. Anyone displaying symptoms associated with Ebola will be immediately isolated and undergo medical evaluation.
In addition, officials said public health authorities will intensify disease surveillance efforts and strengthen contact-tracing and monitoring procedures to help prevent the virus from spreading within the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment