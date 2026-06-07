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Kim Jong Un Oversees Destroyer Sea Trial, Stresses Naval Expansion
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a navigation test of a key naval destroyer this week, emphasizing the need to enhance the country's maritime military strength and nuclear deterrence capabilities, according to reports.
Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, boarded the Kang Kon destroyer on Thursday to inspect its operational readiness and handling performance during the sea trial.
During the visit, he highlighted the importance of developing a stronger navy capable of contributing to the country's nuclear deterrent and conducting attacks against adversaries both "under the water or on the water." He described this objective as a central element of the ruling party's five-year defense modernization program.
Kim also voiced confidence that major naval projects outlined in the plan would be completed, including the development of "underwater secret weapons" and the construction of 10,000-ton-class destroyers.
According to reports, he instructed authorities to place both the Choe Hyon and Kang Kon destroyers into service "as soon as possible."
The Kang Kon, a 5,000-ton warship, previously suffered damage when it overturned during an initial launch attempt in May last year. Following the incident, Kim criticized those responsible, calling it "absolute carelessness" and "irresponsibility."
Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, boarded the Kang Kon destroyer on Thursday to inspect its operational readiness and handling performance during the sea trial.
During the visit, he highlighted the importance of developing a stronger navy capable of contributing to the country's nuclear deterrent and conducting attacks against adversaries both "under the water or on the water." He described this objective as a central element of the ruling party's five-year defense modernization program.
Kim also voiced confidence that major naval projects outlined in the plan would be completed, including the development of "underwater secret weapons" and the construction of 10,000-ton-class destroyers.
According to reports, he instructed authorities to place both the Choe Hyon and Kang Kon destroyers into service "as soon as possible."
The Kang Kon, a 5,000-ton warship, previously suffered damage when it overturned during an initial launch attempt in May last year. Following the incident, Kim criticized those responsible, calling it "absolute carelessness" and "irresponsibility."
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