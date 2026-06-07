Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kim Jong Un Oversees Destroyer Sea Trial, Stresses Naval Expansion

Kim Jong Un Oversees Destroyer Sea Trial, Stresses Naval Expansion


2026-06-07 05:11:34
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a navigation test of a key naval destroyer this week, emphasizing the need to enhance the country's maritime military strength and nuclear deterrence capabilities, according to reports.

Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, boarded the Kang Kon destroyer on Thursday to inspect its operational readiness and handling performance during the sea trial.

During the visit, he highlighted the importance of developing a stronger navy capable of contributing to the country's nuclear deterrent and conducting attacks against adversaries both "under the water or on the water." He described this objective as a central element of the ruling party's five-year defense modernization program.

Kim also voiced confidence that major naval projects outlined in the plan would be completed, including the development of "underwater secret weapons" and the construction of 10,000-ton-class destroyers.

According to reports, he instructed authorities to place both the Choe Hyon and Kang Kon destroyers into service "as soon as possible."

The Kang Kon, a 5,000-ton warship, previously suffered damage when it overturned during an initial launch attempt in May last year. Following the incident, Kim criticized those responsible, calling it "absolute carelessness" and "irresponsibility."

MENAFN07062026000045017640ID1111221334



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search